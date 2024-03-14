Global Calcium Chloride Market by Purity Level, Form (Liquid, Solid), Grade, Application - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Calcium Chloride Market by Purity Level (74-77%, 94-97%), Form (Liquid, Solid), Grade, Application - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Calcium Chloride Market size was estimated at USD 4.22 billion in 2022, USD 4.46 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% to reach USD 6.80 billion by 2030.







Calcium chloride (CaCl2) is a highly soluble, inorganic compound primarily known for its versatility and usefulness across various industries. It is a deliquescent salt and possesses hygroscopic properties that enable it to absorb moisture from its surroundings, making it an essential material for maintaining dry environments and controlling dust. The increasing demand for de-icing agents due to harsh winter conditions resulting from changing weather patterns drives the need for calcium chloride. In addition, rapid urbanization and infrastructure construction & development activities boost the demand for effective dust control solutions using calcium chloride compounds.

Similarly, the growing global food processing industry contributes to increased consumption of calcium chloride as a firming agent in canned goods and cheese-making processes. However, the demand for availability of raw materials and storage and transportation of calcium chloride is a significant challenge hampering the growth of the market. Companies are working toward maintaining robust business growth within the calcium chloride market by building strong relationships with suppliers and logistics providers and overcoming supply chain challenges. Additionally, companies are working closely with suppliers to ensure the timely delivery of raw materials while sharing information regarding demand forecasts, production plans, and inventory levels. This collaborative approach enables both parties to address challenges effectively by pooling resources and expertise when needed. Moreover, the continuous research and development activities in agricultural applications and increasing utilization of calcium chloride in oil drilling operations subsequently contribute to the future expansion of calcium chloride.



Regional Insights



In the Americas, countries, including the United States and Canada, witnessed a potential demand for calcium chloride due to its use in de-icing and dust control applications and its role in the oil & gas industry for drilling fluids. The United States witnessed increased demand for CaCl2 as an important compound in various sectors such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and wastewater treatment. Canada holds a significant share of the American calcium chloride market due to its robust industrial sector, which utilizes this compound for various applications, including dehumidification, water treatment, and cement production.

In Europe, countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and Spain demonstrate an increased demand for calcium chloride in applications such as freeze-proofing and refrigeration equipment. Additionally, EU regulations supporting environmental sustainability have led to a growing emphasis on eco-friendly alternatives to traditional road salt, bolstering the market growth of calcium chloride.

The Middle East and Africa region showcases a substantial need for calcium chloride in oilfield operations owing to its extensive hydrocarbon reserves. With its ongoing infrastructure development projects, Africa presents ample opportunities for calcium chloride usage in construction activities such as soil stabilization and cement production.

In APAC, emerging markets such as India and China offer growth opportunities for the calcium chloride industry due to expanding industrial sectors such as construction and agriculture. China has witnessed steady growth within its domestic market, driven by various sectors such as agriculture, chemical manufacturing, and waste processing. India experiences a growing demand for calcium chloride owing to its burgeoning pharmaceutical and food processing sectors and its involvement in building construction and infrastructure projects.



Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Calcium Chloride Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Calcium Chloride Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Purity Level 74-77% 94-97%





Form Liquid Solid Crystal Flakes Powder





Grade Agriculture Grade Food Grade Industrial Grade Pharmaceutical Grade





Application Agriculture Construction De-Icing & Dust Control Drilling Fluids Food & Beverages Healthcare



