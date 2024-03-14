Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market (2023-2028) Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market is estimated to be USD 18.02 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 36.12 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.92%.
Market Segmentations
- The Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment Model, Application, Sector, and Geography.
- By Component, the market is classified into Software and Services.
- By Deployment Model, the market is classified into On-premise and Cloud.
- By Application, the market is classified into Behavior Detection, Skill Assessment, Course Recommendation, Student Attrition Rate Detection, and Others.
- By Sector, the market is classified into K-12, Preschool, and Higher Education.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$20.71 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$41.54 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Mentioned
- Alteryx
- Blackboard
- Fintellix Solutions
- Hitachi
- IBM
- LatentView Analytics
- Micro Focus International
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute
- Salesforce
- Tableau Software
- ThoughtSpot
- TIBCO Software
- Verisk Analytics
