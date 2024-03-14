Acumera Offers Solution to Ensure Compliance with PCI DSS 4.0 Deadline

Austin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, Texas -

With the March 31st, 2024 deadline for PCI DSS 4.0 compliance rapidly approaching, businesses worldwide are intensifying their efforts to meet the stringent requirements set forth by the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). In light of this deadline, Acumera is proud to announce its compliance management solution designed to assist companies in achieving and maintaining PCI compliance.

PCI DSS 4.0 represents the latest evolution of security standards aimed at safeguarding payment card data and preventing data breaches. Compliance with these standards is not only mandatory for organizations handling cardholder data but also essential for maintaining trust and credibility with customers.

“At Acumera, we understand the challenges businesses face in navigating the complexities of PCI DSS compliance," said Charles O’Brien, VP of Security and Infrastructure at Acumera. "That's why we have developed a comprehensive solution to help companies streamline their compliance efforts and mitigate the risks associated with handling sensitive payment card data."

Key features of the Acumera PCI DSS compliance management solution include:

SAQ support - The Self-Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ) for PCI DSS is an arduous task for retailers. The SAQ Portal Acumera provides guides you to the correct SAQ version and paperwork process

PCI DSS compliance portal - Acumera provides everything you need, from the SAQ assistance portal to the status of your vulnerability scans, in one PCI DSS compliance management portal

Internal vulnerability scanning - Our internal network vulnerability tool initiates a scan of your internal network to detect vulnerabilities and address PCI DSS requirements

External ASV vulnerability scanning management - External scans identify security weaknesses in your network that an adversary could exploit and lead to a breach or network outage

Threat Detection, Incident Response and Log Review - A comprehensive solution to help safeguard your environment and cardholder data

PCI Report on Compliance (RoC) - Outlines an organization's security posture, environment, system, and cardholder data protection for Level 1 retailers

Data breach financial protection - Reduce your financial risk associated with a data security incident by providing coverage for forensic investigations, card brand fines, and consumer notification expenses

By leveraging the expertise and resources of Acumera, businesses can streamline their compliance efforts, reduce the risk of data breaches, and demonstrate their commitment to protecting customer information.

"As the deadline for PCI DSS 4.0 compliance approaches, it's crucial for businesses to prioritize data security and take proactive measures to ensure compliance," added Bobby Williams, Director, CSO. "At Acumera, we are dedicated to empowering organizations with the tools and support they need to achieve and maintain compliance with PCI DSS standards."

For more information about compliance solutions offered by Acumera and how they can help your organization meet the PCI DSS 4.0 deadline, please visit www.acumera.com.

About Acumera

For more than two decades, Acumera has been a leading provider of SaaS solutions for edge computing, secure edge networking, network operations, visualization, and security. With a focus on innovation and customer experience, Acumera specializes in delivering unparalleled uptime, reliability, scalability, and security to global brands and multi-site operators, and ensures continuous operations 24/7 at more than 50,000 sites. To learn more on how Acumera can help one's business, visit them at www.acumera.com

