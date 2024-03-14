Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market by Type (Photo Disruption Ophthalmic Lasers, Photocoagulating Ophthalmic Lasers, SLT Ophthalmic Lasers), Product (Diode Lasers, Excimer Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers), Application, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Ophthalmic Lasers Market size was estimated at USD 2.28 billion in 2023, USD 2.40 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% to reach USD 3.30 billion by 2030.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Ophthalmic Lasers Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Ophthalmic Lasers Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Type
- Photo Disruption Ophthalmic Lasers
- Photocoagulating Ophthalmic Lasers
- SLT Ophthalmic Lasers
- Product
- Diode Lasers
- Excimer Lasers
- Femtosecond Lasers
- Nd: YAG Lasers
- Application
- Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)Treatment
- Cataract Surgery
- Diabetic Retinopathy
- Glaucoma Surgery
- Refractive Error
- End-User
- Ambulatory Service Centers
- Clinics
- Hospitals
Companies Mentioned
- A.R.C. Laser
- Abbott Laboratories
- Alcon Laboratories, Inc.
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Ellex Medical Lasers Limited
- IMRA America, Inc.
- Iridex Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson Service Inc.
- KMLabs Inc.
- LENSAR Inc.
- Lumenis
- Menlo Systems GmbH
- NKT AS
- Quantel
- Spark Lasers SAS
- Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vh58hj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment