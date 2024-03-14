Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Concrete Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Product (Curing Compound, Mold Release Agent, Sealant), End-Use (Commercial Sector, Industrial, Municipal) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Concrete Surface Treatment Chemical Market size was estimated at USD 9.65 billion in 2023, USD 10.33 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% to reach USD 15.65 billion by 2030.







Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Concrete Surface Treatment Chemical Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Concrete Surface Treatment Chemical Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include ADO Additives Mfg Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints Limited, BASF SE, BS Specialist Products, Chembond Chemicals Limited, Fosroc, Inc. by JMH Group, Henkel Corporation, LATICRETE International, Inc., Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd., MBCC Group, Sika AG, The 3M Company, Thermax Limited, and Wacker Chemie AG.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Concrete Surface Treatment Chemical Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Product Curing Compound Mold Release Agent Sealant

End-Use Commercial Sector Industrial Municipal Residential



