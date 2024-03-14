Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Preclinical CRO Market by Services (Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Toxicology Testing), Application (Cardiovascular Disease, Dermatology, Gastrointestinal), End-User - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Preclinical CRO Market size was estimated at USD 5.32 billion in 2022, USD 5.83 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% to reach USD 11.13 billion by 2030.







A preclinical CRO is a support center providing expertise in research and development activities (R&D) essential for navigating a drug candidate through animal testing and forwarding it into the clinical phase. Preclinical research services encompass several studies critical to assessing drug efficacy & safety in animal models and complete Investigational New Drug (IND) filing studies. In a preclinical trial, CROs are hired by sponsors such as biopharma companies to perform a set of tasks, taking various technical and administrative responsibilities on the sponsor's behalf. A surge in the number of drugs in the preclinical phase and an increased research & development (R&D) budget for drug development are driving the usage of preclinical CRO services. The high cost and time-consuming process of preclinical CROS services hamper the market growth. Advances in technology, which include high-throughput screening and in silico modeling, enable more efficient and cost-effective preclinical research and are expected to create opportunities for market growth.



Regional Insights



The unprecedented rise in non-communicable diseases among the geriatric population and communicable diseases caused by changing environmental conditions, such as pollution, and insect infestation, create a demand for effective drug development in the healthcare sector, subsequently increasing the need for preclinical CRO services across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA.

The investments made by the governments of Asia-Pacific to push research and development (R&D) activities of medical devices and drug development are estimated to provide growth opportunities for the preclinical CRO market players. In August 2021, the Australian government invested USD 79 million in medical innovation and research projects.

The developed economies in the European Union have established a supportive government framework to boost technological advancements by prioritizing research and innovation of new technologies and drug development. The government introduces several stringent regulations and standards to ensure that the medicines and devices developed are safe, reliable, and of high quality. In January 2022, the Clinical Trials Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 536/2014) was set to launch in the EU to modify the clinical trial processes. The government introduced a Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS) to harmonize the supervision and assessment processes. Thus, the ongoing government support for clinical trials for medical devices and drug development is expected to fuel the growth of the preclinical CRO market in EMEA.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Preclinical CRO Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Services Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies Toxicology Testing





Application Cardiovascular Disease Dermatology Gastrointestinal Genitourinary & Women's Health Hematology Immunological Disorders Infectious Diseases Metabolic Disorders Neurology Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Disorders





End-User Biopharmaceutical Companies Government & Academic Institutes Medical Device Companies



