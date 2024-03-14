Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In Vivo CRO Market by Type (Non-Rodent, Rodent), GLP Type (GLP Toxicology, Non-GLP), Indication - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The In Vivo CRO Market size was estimated at USD 4.46 billion in 2023, USD 4.87 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.75% to reach USD 8.56 billion by 2030.







Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the In Vivo CRO Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the In Vivo CRO Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Charles River Laboratories, Crown Bioscience, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec SE, ICON Plc, Labcorp Drug Development, Medpace, Inc., MI Bioresearch, Inc., Parexel International Corporation, Pharmacology Discovery Services, PPD Inc., Syneos Health, Syngene International Limited, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., and WuXi AppTec, Inc.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the In Vivo CRO Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type Non-Rodent Rodent Mice Rats

GLP Type GLP Toxicology In House Outsourcing Non-GLP In House Outsourcing

Indication Autoimmune/inflammation conditions Irritable Bowel Syndrome Multiple Sclerosis Osteoarthritis Rheumatoid Arthritis Blood Cancer CNS conditions ALS Epilepsy Huntington's Disease Muscle Regeneration Parkinson's Disease Stroke Traumatic Brain Injury Diabetes Obesity Oncology Pain management Acute Pain Chronic Pain Solid Tumor Patient-derived Xenograft Syngeneic Model Xenograft



