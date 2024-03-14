Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034: Market By Type; By Application; and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pneumatic tourniquet market size was estimated to be USD 0.439 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 1.01 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period 2024-2034. A rising number of orthopedic and plastic surgeries, an increase in accidental injuries and falls, a surge in the prevalence of degenerative bone diseases, a growing burden of accident-related emergency admissions, an escalating demand for wound care surgeries, a notable increase in acquisitions and strategic initiatives by major market players, a rise in the geriatric population, heightened patient awareness, an increasing occurrence of sports injuries, and a growing introduction of innovative pneumatic tourniquet products are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.







A growing introduction of innovative pneumatic tourniquet products is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. In orthopedic and plastic surgeries, pneumatic tourniquets are employed to establish a bloodless field, providing superior safety and enhanced precision for the surgeon. For instance, in September 2022, Boon Edam has officially introduced BE Secure, a novel secure top sensing system designed for application with Turnlock full-height tourniquets.



By type, single bladder was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global pneumatic tourniquet market in 2023 owing to the growing number of orthopedic surgeries being conducted, an increase in cases of accidental injuries, and a rising trend in the introduction of new products. These products offer standardized pressure control and compression, irrespective of the strength and position of a medical expert's hand. Many tourniquet cuffs in the market typically feature a single pneumatic bladder, minimizing post-surgery pain and complications, ultimately leading to enhanced clinical efficacy and a consequent high demand for these products. For instance, in June 2023, SourceMark Medical, a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and medical device company based in the United States, unveiled an extensive range of self-branded disposable pneumatic tourniquet cuffs, available in both single- and dual-port configurations. Additionally, dual bladder is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Cuffs primarily crafted for intravenous regional anesthesia are equipped with a dual bladder. This design allows independent control of inflation and deflation for each bladder, enabling anesthesia professionals to manage patient pain effectively and enhance overall patient comfort.



