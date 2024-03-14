Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Micronutrient Fertilizer - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2016 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific Micronutrient Fertilizer Market size is estimated at USD 1.85 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 2.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period (2024-2030).







Key Highlights

Largest Segment by Type - Zinc : Zn is the most applied micronutrient fertilizer because of increasing Zn deficiencies in soils of major growing regions and application of Zn is proven to give higher yields.





Fastest growing segment by Type - Iron : The alkaline soils with high pH are deficient for Iron micronutrient. Moreover, the degrading health and quality of the agrcultural soils are drcreasingthe Iron availbility.





Largest Segment by Crop Type - Field Crops : Field crops are most widely grown in the region, as most of them are considered as the staple food and can feed exploding population in large populous countries in the region.





Largest segment by Country - India : The adaption of micronutrient fertilizers have increased as the Indian soils are deficit in boron (47%), iron (37%), and zinc (39%),The Centre for Science and Environment.

APAC Micronutrient Fertilizer Industry Overview



The Asia-Pacific Micronutrient Fertilizer Market is moderately consolidated, with the top five companies occupying 64.50%. The major players in this market are Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd (SF), Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) and YARA International ltd (sorted alphabetically).

