Raw Material Requirements (Health Canada/USP/EP) in a cGMP Environment - Issues and Solutions Training Course

Every biotech product is an amalgam of multiple raw materials that add purpose and efficiency to it. Since raw materials are the foundation of these products, it is important to have regulatory norms in place for them. Hence, this seminar discusses raw material compliance to ensure every final product meets FDA expectations and guidelines.

We have enforced the idea of good manufacturing practices through several pharmaceutical GMP training programs. However, minute elements like raw materials need critical attention to avoid warning letters.

The world compliance seminars team has come up with a detailed course on raw material compliance to understand the intricacy of an ingredient in a product.

Did you know more than 5000 firms received the notice for not having cGMP-controlled raw materials? This is not a scenario you dream of while running a pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing business.

As much as the cGMP course plays an essential role, concerned personnel needs to understand regulatory requirements for raw materials. The basic framework of this course is different from cGMP online training.

It includes topics like testing and approval of the raw materials, rejection criteria of components, product container management, and closures.

As far as the benefits of pharmaceutical cGMP training are concerned, you will learn the following things:

Basic guidelines to formulate representative samples for effective testing and inspection

Best practices to release each component, packaged product, and closures

Appropriate techniques to collect samples alongside preventing contamination, maintaining sterility in equipment, and aseptic processing

General criteria for testing and examination of the samples

Impact of multiple raw materials on the end user

Adhere to the best practices required for commercial-grade manufacturing

In addition to these general topics, here are the topics that will be discussed in the seminar.

Who Should Attend:



Raw material compliance is currently the talk of the town and upskilling yourself will help you in building a positive career. Moreover, additional knowledge of cGMP violations will help you excel in the department.

Below are some professionals who will benefit from this FDA compliance training:

Regulatory and Compliance Professionals: Develop the ability to identify loopholes and build a better system for raw material procurement and processing.

Manufacturing and Quality Engineers: Assess the quality of the product internally and set a benchmark for the entire team to avoid warning letters and product recalls.

Document Control Specialists: Gain perspective on documenting the characteristics of the raw material appropriately for future reference.

Quality Auditors: In-house auditors play an essential role in product examination and are responsible for giving critical feedback on the entire system.

Project Managers: The course will help them understand basic regulations related to raw materials so they can take suitable action and manage product development.

