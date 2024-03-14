MIAMI, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine By David Dardashti is proud to release the results of its lead researcher, Gavriel Dardashti's study analyzing the effects of astrological signs on ibogaine treatment.

Gavriel Dardashti has established a new theory using quantum physics and astrology. After studying thousands of individual cases, Gavriel Dardashti, a leader in quantum physics, found that one's zodiac sign may influence life outcomes. Gavriel noted, "The zodiac may not determine the true outcome of one's existence, yet it may influence the path one chooses on the concourse of life." A key element in the study is quantum electrodynamics, a branch of quantum physics. Electric currents in the universe affect a newborn baby's brain function during the expansion of glial cells that occurs while the brain is being formed. Quantum electrodynamics has a minor effect on brain function, but it can have a tremendous impact during early stages of development.

Although the findings of the study indicate that astrology can affect ibogaine treatments, Gavriel points out that it is only one factor of many. Other factors such as lifestyle, genetics, environment, and diet all play a huge role in a person's psychological development.

Using quantum physics and astrology, Gavriel Dardashti's study found that one's zodiac sign may influence the success of ibogaine treatment, by offering treatment to people near the time of their birthday, as the electromagnetic waves in the universe will be most compatible with the flow of electricity in the brain.

