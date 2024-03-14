Aledade Expands Value-Based Care Support Nationwide for 2024

Bethesda, MD, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aledade added more than 400 new primary care practices, clinics and community health centers, and more than 60 health plan contracts, to its network for 2024, further expanding its reach as the largest and most successful enabler of physician-led value-based care in the United States.

The company now serves more than 1,900 practices with nearly 2.5 million patients covered by more than 200 value-based contracts across Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and commercial payers. Aledade partners with more than 20,000 primary care providers and clinicians in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

“For ten years we’ve been partnering with primary care providers across the country in their transition to value-based care, so they can do more not only to help their patients but also to make sure their practices thrive,” said Dr. Farzad Mostashari, co-founder and CEO of Aledade, Inc. “Aledade was founded with the mission to serve patients, practices and society and each of our partnerships allows us to do this important work together in communities across the country.”

Aledade’s proven playbook includes a proprietary technology platform and in-person coaching to guide practice workflows and implement interventions that improve patient outcomes providing urgent primary care, emergency department and hospital visit follow-ups.

Among the top 10 MSSP ACOs in the United States, five are Aledade ACOs. Those five include a large, suburban practice, a small, micro practice, and rural practices focused on a predominantly minority population, underscoring the fact that Aledade empowers all kinds of practices – city, rural; large, small, etc. – nationwide.

Aledade ACOs continue to outperform other tenured ACOs in both quality scores and Medicare shared savings. To wit, practices within Aledade’s ACOs have generated more than three times the savings rate of non-Aledade practices, while also delivering quality scores nearly 4% better .

Aledade also partners with federally qualified health centers and community health centers, two-thirds of which are located in areas designated as medically underserved by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.

About Aledade

Aledade, a public benefit corporation, is the largest network of independent primary care in the country, helping independent practices, health centers and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, health care policy expertise, strong payer relationships and integrated care solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 1,900 practices, federally-qualified health centers and community health centers in 45 states and the District of Columbia, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 200 value-based contracts representing more than 2.5 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on X (Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

