Vaxart Provides Business Update and Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Significant progress made in preparing for a Phase 2b study evaluating Vaxart’s oral pill XBB COVID-19 vaccine against an approved mRNA vaccine comparator



Topline data from Phase 1 norovirus study in lactating mothers expected in mid-2024

Steven Lo appointed President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member

Conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced its business update and financial results for the full year 2023.

“We are excited to welcome Steve Lo as Vaxart’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Steve brings extensive biopharma leadership experience, and we look forward to his contributions in executing on our strategy and creating value for our shareholders,” said Dr. Michael Finney, Vaxart’s Interim Chief Executive Officer.

“Steve’s arrival comes as we made important progress on our oral vaccine platform in 2023. We now have established proof of concept in two challenge studies, for both respiratory and GI viruses,” Dr. Finney said. “Our recent COVID-19 BARDA Project NextGen contract award is supportive of our differentiated approach. Our oral pill vaccines offer several advantages compared with injectables, including the ability to vaccinate more people faster, easier and painlessly. Steve’s leadership will guide Vaxart in accelerating the development of a platform that has the potential to revolutionize how people are vaccinated.”

Recent Business Highlights

COVID-19 Vaccine Developments

The United States Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) awarded Vaxart a $9.27 million contract in January to prepare for a 10,000-subject, Phase 2b clinical study evaluating the Company’s oral pill XBB COVID-19 vaccine candidate against an approved mRNA vaccine comparator as part of its “Project NextGen” initiative designed to support the development of vaccines and treatments to stay ahead of COVID-19. Vaxart believes the Phase 2b trial may initiate as soon as the second quarter of 2024.

In February 2024, Vaxart published preclinical non-human primate (NHP) data showing strong cross-reactive immune responses, thus demonstrating the potential of its COVID-19 vaccine to protect against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOC).



Norovirus Vaccine Developments

Vaxart plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in the second quarter of 2024 to discuss data on correlates of protection, which will inform potential next steps, such as potentially conducting a Phase 2b study and potentially a GII.4 challenge study. The Company expects the Phase 2b study will generate sufficient safety data to have an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA. The End-of-Phase 2 meeting will allow the Company to gain concurrence on the scope and design of the Phase 3 pivotal efficacy study in adults over 18 years of age.

In December 2023, Vaxart completed enrollment in the Phase 1 norovirus study in lactating mothers. With support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the study is designed to evaluate the ability of Vaxart’s norovirus vaccine candidate to induce antibodies in breast milk and transfer of antibodies to young infants. The Company expects to announce topline results in mid-2024.



Corporate Update

In March 2024, Vaxart appointed Mr. Lo as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective March 18, 2024. Dr. Finney will continue to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors.



Financial Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023

Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $39.7 million as of December 31, 2023. This cash balance does not include approximately $15 million in net proceeds raised in early 2024 from a registered direct offering and at-the-market equity offerings. Currently, the Company anticipates cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2024.

Vaxart reported a net loss of $82.5 million for the full year 2023, compared to $107.8 million for the full year 2022. Net loss per share for 2023 was $0.57, compared to a net loss of $0.84 per share for 2022.

Revenue for the full year 2023 was $7.4 million, compared to $0.1 million for 2022. Revenue in 2023 was primarily from revenue recognized for work performed under Vaxart’s grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and non-cash royalty revenue from increased sales of Inavir in Japan.

Research and development expenses were $68.1 million for 2023, compared to $81.1 million for 2022. The decrease is primarily due to decreases in manufacturing costs, personnel related costs and clinical trial expenses related to Vaxart’s COVID-19 vaccine candidates, partially offset by increased facilities and depreciation expense.

General and administrative expenses were $22.6 million for 2023, compared to $29.4 million for 2022. The decrease is primarily due to decreases in legal and professional fees, litigation settlement costs and directors' and officers' insurance, partially offset by an increase in personnel stock-based costs.



Vaxart, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (1) (in thousands)

Assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2) $ 34,755 $ 46,013 Investments in marketable debt securities 4,958 49,704 Accounts receivable 3,008 20 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,741 7,282 Property and equipment, net 11,731 15,585 Right-of-use assets, net 24,840 25,715 Intangible assets, net 4,289 5,020 Goodwill 4,508 4,508 Total assets $ 91,830 $ 153,847 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 1,584 $ 5,514 Deferred grant revenue - 2,000 Accrued and other liabilities 5,927 8,315 Operating lease liability 20,088 21,705 Liability related to sale of future royalties 6,426 5,716 Total liabilities 34,025 43,250 Stockholders’ equity 57,805 110,597 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 91,830 $ 153,847 (1 ) Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements of Vaxart, Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2022, included on the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2023. (2 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash includes $0 and $2.0 million of restricted cash as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.



