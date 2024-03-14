Cardlytics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

ATLANTA, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX), a digital advertising platform, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Supplemental information is available on the Investor Relations section of the Cardlytics website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/.

"The fourth quarter capped a transformational year for Cardlytics," said Karim Temsamani, CEO of Cardlytics. "With our cost structure rebalanced, we can now focus on building a best-in-class platform with top-tier targeting and a differentiated user experience that will help deliver the best outcomes for our partners, their customers and our advertisers."

"Achieving growth and improving our capital structure are our top priorities," said Alexis DeSieno, CFO of Cardlytics. "In 2023, we turned to full year positive Adjusted EBITDA for the first time since 2019, and our Q1 guidance implies further acceleration. We are on a path to double-digit billings growth in 2024 and positive operating cash flow on an annual basis."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Total Revenue was $89.2 million, an increase of 8.1% compared to $82.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Billings, a non-GAAP metric, was $131.9 million, an increase of 4.6% compared to $126.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted Contribution, a non-GAAP metric, was $47.3 million, an increase of $7.3 million compared to $40.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Net Loss attributable to common stockholders was $(100.8) million, or $(2.56) per diluted share, based on 39.5 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, compared to a Net Loss attributable to common stockholders of $(378.3) million, or $(11.32) per diluted share, based on 33.4 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was $10.0 million, an increase of $16.1 million compared to $(6.1) million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted Net Income (Loss), a non-GAAP metric, was $5.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, based on 39.5 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a Adjusted Net Loss of $(9.7) million, or $(0.29) per diluted share, based on 33.4 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.9 million, an increase of $16.0 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $(13.1) million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP metric, was $(0.8) million, an increase of $15.5 million compared to $(16.3) million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

  • Total Revenue was $309.2 million, an increase of 3.6% compared to $298.5 million in 2022.
  • Billings, a non-GAAP metric, was $453.4 million, an increase of 2.5% compared to $442.5 million in 2022.
  • Adjusted Contribution, a non-GAAP metric, was $158.6 million, an increase of 10.9% compared to $143.0 million in 2022.
  • Net Loss attributable to common stockholders was $(134.7) million, or $(3.69) per diluted share, based on 36.5 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, compared to a Net Loss attributable to common stockholders of $(465.3) million, or $(13.92) per diluted share, based on 33.4 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was $3.8 million, an increase of $48.9 million compared to $(45.2) million in 2022.
  • Adjusted Net Loss, a non-GAAP metric, was $(11.4) million, or $(0.31) per diluted share, based on 36.5 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in 2023, compared to a Adjusted Net Loss of $(60.3) million, or $(1.80) per diluted share, based on 33.4 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in 2022.
  • Net cash used in operating activities was $(0.2) million, an increase of $53.7 million compared to $(53.9) million in 2022.
  • Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP metric, was $(12.6) million an increase of $54.8 million compared to $(67.4) million in 2022.

Key Metrics

  • Cardlytics MAUs in the quarter were 168.0 million, an increase of 7.1% compared to 156.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For full year 2023, Cardlytics MAUs were 162.1 million, an increase of 4.9% compared to 154.6 million in 2022.
  • Cardlytics ARPU was $0.53 for each of the fourth quarters for 2023 and 2022. For the full year 2023 Cardlytics ARPU was $1.91, a decrease of 1.3% compared to $1.93 in 2022.

Definitions of MAUs and ARPU are included below under the caption “Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Expectations

Cardlytics anticipates billings, revenue, adjusted contribution and adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges (in millions):

 Q1 2024 Guidance
Billings(1)$105.0 - $109.0
Revenue$70.0 - $73.0
Adjusted Contribution(2)$37.0 - $39.0
Adjusted EBITDA(3)($1.0) - $1.0
 
(1) A reconciliation of billings to GAAP Revenue on a forward-looking basis is presented below under the heading "Reconciliation of Forecasted GAAP Revenue to Billings."
(2) A reconciliation of Adjusted Contribution to GAAP Gross Profit on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.
(3) A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Loss on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.
 

Earnings Teleconference Information

Cardlytics will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results during a teleconference today, March 14, 2024, at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT. A live dial-in will be available after registering at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 8:00 PM ET on March 22, 2024 on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on Cardlytics’ website.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in Menlo Park, Los Angeles, New York, and London. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our financial guidance for the first quarter of 2024, our billings and positive operating cash flow expectations for 2024, and our platform improvements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," or variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control.

Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: risks related to unfavorable conditions in the global economy and the industries that we serve; our quarterly operating results have fluctuated and may continue to vary from period to period; our ability to sustain our revenue growth and billings; risks related to our substantial dependence on our Cardlytics platform; risks related to our substantial dependence on JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (“Chase”), Bank of America, National Association ("Bank of America"), Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (“Wells Fargo”) and a limited number of other financial institution (“FI”) partners; risks related to our ability to maintain relationships with Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America; the amount and timing of budgets by marketers, which are affected by budget cycles, economic conditions and other factors; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to offset contractual commitments to FI partners; our ability to attract new partners, including FI partners, and maintain relationships with bank processors and digital banking providers; our ability to maintain relationships with marketers; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions, including our ability to adapt to changes in consumer habits, negotiate fee arrangements with new and existing partners and retailers, and develop and launch new services and features; and other risks detailed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2024 and in subsequent periodic reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. 

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call or webcast in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance in this press release: Billings, Adjusted Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share and Free Cash Flow, as well as certain other performance metrics, such as monthly active users (“MAUs”) and average revenue per user (“ARPU”).

A “non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.

Billings represents the gross amount billed to customers and marketers for services in order to generate revenue. Cardlytics platform Billings is recognized gross of both Consumer Incentives and Partner Share. Cardlytics platform GAAP Revenue is recognized net of Consumer Incentives and gross of Partner Share. Bridg platform Billings is the same as Bridg platform GAAP Revenue. We define Adjusted Contribution as a measure by which revenue generated from our marketers exceeds the cost to obtain the purchase data and the digital advertising space from our partners. Adjusted Contribution demonstrates how incremental revenue on our platforms generates incremental amounts to support our sales and marketing, research and development, delivery costs, general and administration and other investments. Adjusted Contribution is calculated by taking our total revenue less our Partner Share and other third-party costs. Adjusted contribution does not take into account all costs associated with generating revenue from advertising campaigns, including sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses and other expenses, which we do not take into consideration when making decisions on how to manage our advertising campaigns. We define Adjusted EBITDA represents our Net Loss before income tax benefit; interest expense, net; depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; acquisition, integration and divestiture costs (benefits); change in fair value of contingent consideration; foreign currency (gain) loss; impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; loss on divestiture; and restructuring and reduction of force. We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as our Net Loss before stock-based compensation expense; foreign currency (gain) loss; acquisition, integration and divestitures costs (benefits); amortization of acquired intangibles; change in fair value of contingent consideration; impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; loss on divestiture; restructuring and reduction of force; and income tax benefit. We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by our weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted. We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, plus acquisition of property and equipment, acquisition of patents and capitalized software development costs. We believe free cash flow is useful to measure the funds generated in a given period that are available to invest in the business. We believe this supplemental information enhances stockholders' ability to evaluate our performance.

We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results, and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.

We define MAUs as targetable customers that have logged in and visited online or mobile applications containing offers, opened an email containing an offer, or redeemed an offer from the Cardlytics platform during a monthly period. We then calculate a monthly average of these MAUs for the periods presented. We define ARPU as the total Revenue generated in the applicable period calculated in accordance with GAAP, divided by the average number of MAUs in the applicable period.

 
CARDLYTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  December 31,
   2023   2022 
Assets    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $91,830  $121,905 
Restricted cash     80 
Accounts receivable and contract assets, net  120,622   115,609 
Other receivables  5,379   4,470 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  6,097   7,978 
Total current assets  223,928   250,042 
Long-term assets:    
Property and equipment, net  3,323   5,916 
Right-of-use assets under operating leases, net  7,310   6,571 
Intangible assets, net  35,003   53,475 
Goodwill  277,202   352,721 
Capitalized software development costs, net  24,643   19,925 
Other long-term assets, net  2,735   2,586 
Total assets $574,144  $691,236 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $4,425  $3,765 
Accrued liabilities:    
Accrued compensation  11,662   10,486 
Accrued expenses  9,587   21,335 
Partner Share liability  48,867   48,593 
Consumer Incentive liability  52,678   53,983 
Deferred revenue  2,405   1,751 
Current operating lease liabilities  2,127   4,910 
Current contingent consideration  39,398   104,121 
Total current liabilities  171,149   248,944 
Long-term liabilities:    
Convertible senior notes, net  227,504   226,047 
Long-term debt  30,073    
Long-term deferred revenue  67   334 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  6,391   4,306 
Long-term contingent consideration  4,162    
Total liabilities  439,346   479,631 
Stockholders’ equity:    
Common stock  9   9 
Additional paid-in capital  1,243,594   1,182,568 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  2,467   5,598 
Accumulated deficit  (1,111,272)  (976,570)
Total stockholders’ equity  134,798   211,605 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $574,144  $691,236 


CARDLYTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Revenue $89,167  $82,503  $309,204  $298,542 
Costs and expenses:        
Partner Share and other third-party costs  41,880   42,511   150,578   155,507 
Delivery costs  7,797   6,583   28,248   30,403 
Sales and marketing expense  14,111   16,825   57,425   74,745 
Research and development expense  12,512   14,801   51,352   54,435 
General and administration expense  13,904   20,065   58,810   81,446 
Acquisition, integration and divestiture costs (benefits)  1,833   1,395   (6,313)  (2,874)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  16,291   (14,030)  1,246   (128,174)
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets  70,518   370,139   70,518   453,288 
Loss on divestiture  6,550      6,550    
Depreciation and amortization expense  6,695   6,849   26,460   37,544 
Total costs and expenses  192,091   465,138   444,874   756,320 
Operating loss  (102,924)  (382,635)  (135,670)  (457,778)
Other income (expense):        
Interest expense, net  (839)  (150)  (2,336)  (2,556)
Foreign currency gain (loss)  2,925   4,506   3,304   (6,376)
Total other income (expense)  2,086   4,356   968   (8,932)
Loss before income taxes  (100,838)  (378,279)  (134,702)  (466,710)
Income tax benefit           1,446 
Net Loss  (100,838)  (378,279)  (134,702)  (465,264)
Net Loss attributable to common stockholders $(100,838) $(378,279) $(134,702) $(465,264)
Net Loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $(2.56) $(11.32) $(3.69) $(13.92)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted  39,454   33,419   36,488   33,419 


CARDLYTICS, INC.
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Delivery costs $627  $266  $2,427  $2,682 
Sales and marketing expense  3,137   3,170   12,624   11,935 
Research and development expense  4,144   3,843   16,392   13,262 
General and administration expense  3,116   5,213   9,537   16,807 
Total stock-based compensation expense $11,024  $12,492  $40,980  $44,686 


CARDLYTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASHFLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Year Ended December 31,
   2023   2022 
Operating activities    
Net Loss $(134,702) $(465,264)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:    
Credit loss expense  1,704   2,399 
Depreciation and amortization  26,460   37,544 
Amortization of financing costs charged to interest expense  1,648   1,595 
Amortization of right-of-use assets  3,055   6,196 
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets  70,518   453,288 
Loss on divestiture  6,550    
Stock-based compensation expense  40,980   44,686 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  1,246   (128,174)
Other non-cash (income) expense, net  (4,170)  6,589 
Income tax benefit     (1,446)
Change in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable and contract assets, net  (7,725)  (4,546)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  2,492   535 
Accounts payable  239   (893)
Other accrued expenses  (7,492)  (9,516)
Partner Share liability  405   1,721 
Customer Incentive liability  (1,393)  1,382 
Net cash used in operating activities  (185)  (53,904)
Investing activities    
Acquisition of property and equipment  (667)  (1,171)
Acquisition of patents     (175)
Capitalized software development costs  (11,725)  (12,140)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired     (2,274)
Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash divested  2,330    
Net cash used in investing activities  (10,062)  (15,760)
Financing activities    
Proceeds from issuance of debt  30,000    
Principal payments of debt  (31)  (35)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock  55   379 
Settlement of contingent consideration  (50,050)   
Deferred equity issuance costs     (157)
Repurchase of common stock     (40,000)
Debt issuance costs     (174)
Net cash used in financing activities  (20,026)  (39,987)
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  118   (1,926)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (30,155)  (111,577)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — Beginning of period  121,985   233,562 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — End of period $91,830  $121,985 


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Consolidated        
Revenue $89,167  $82,503  $309,204  $298,542 
Plus:        
Consumer Incentives  42,780   43,613   144,222   143,935 
Billings $131,947  $126,116  $453,426  $442,477 
Cardlytics platform        
Revenue $82,604  $76,647  $285,425  $277,185 
Plus:        
Consumer Incentives  42,780   43,613   144,222   143,935 
Billings $125,384  $120,260  $429,647  $421,120 
Bridg platform        
Revenue $6,563  $5,856  $23,779  $21,357 
Plus:        
Consumer Incentives            
Billings $6,563  $5,856  $23,779  $21,357 


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Consolidated        
Revenue $89,167  $82,503  $309,204  $298,542 
Minus:        
Partner Share and other third-party costs  41,880   42,511   150,578   155,507 
Delivery costs(1)  7,797   6,583   28,248   30,403 
Gross Profit  39,490   33,409   130,378   112,632 
Plus:        
Delivery costs(1)  7,797   6,583   28,248   30,403 
Adjusted Contribution $47,287  $39,992  $158,626  $143,035 
Cardlytics platform        
Revenue $82,604  $76,647  $285,425  $277,185 
Minus:        
Partner Share and other third-party costs  41,635   42,375   149,907   154,204 
Delivery costs(1)  6,027   5,271   21,447   24,112 
Gross Profit  34,942   29,001   114,071   98,869 
Plus:        
Delivery costs(1)  6,027   5,271   21,447   24,112 
Adjusted Contribution $40,969  $34,272  $135,518  $122,981 
Bridg platform        
Revenue $6,563  $5,856  $23,779  $21,357 
Minus:        
Partner Share and other third-party costs  245   136   671   1,303 
Delivery costs(1)  1,770   1,312   6,801   6,291 
Gross Profit  4,548   4,408   16,307   13,763 
Plus:        
Delivery costs(1)  1,770   1,312   6,801   6,291 
Adjusted Contribution $6,318  $5,720  $23,108  $20,054 
 
(1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in consolidated delivery costs totaled $0.6 million and $0.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Stock-based compensation expense recognized in consolidated delivery costs totaled $2.4 million and $2.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Net Loss $(100,838) $(378,279) $(134,702) $(465,264)
Plus:        
Interest expense, net  839   150   2,336   2,556 
Depreciation and amortization  6,695   6,849   26,460   37,544 
Stock-based compensation expense  11,024   12,492   40,980   44,686 
Acquisition, integration and divestiture costs (benefits)  1,833   1,395   (6,313)  (2,874)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  16,291   (14,030)  1,246   (128,174)
Foreign currency (gain) loss  (2,925)  (4,506)  (3,304)  6,376 
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets  70,518   370,139   70,518   453,288 
Loss on divestiture  6,550      6,550    
Restructuring and reduction of force     (347)     8,139 
Income tax benefit           (1,446)
Adjusted EBITDA $9,987  $(6,137) $3,771  $(45,169)


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Consolidated        
Adjusted Contribution $47,287  $39,992  $158,626  $143,034 
Minus:        
Delivery costs  7,797   6,583   28,248   30,402 
Sales and marketing expense  14,111   16,825   57,425   74,745 
Research and development expense  12,512   14,801   51,352   54,435 
General and administration expense  13,904   20,065   58,810   81,446 
Stock-based compensation expense  (11,024)  (12,492)  (40,980)  (44,686)
Restructuring and reduction of force     347      (8,139)
Adjusted EBITDA $9,987  $(6,137) $3,771  $(45,169)
Cardlytics platform        
Adjusted Contribution $40,969  $34,272  $135,518  $122,981 
Minus:        
Delivery costs  6,027   5,271   21,447   24,112 
Sales and marketing expense  12,249   14,484   48,671   67,830 
Research and development expense  10,975   13,002   45,746   47,579 
General and administration expense  13,222   19,070   56,542   79,069 
Stock-based compensation expense  (9,947)  (12,309)  (37,782)  (43,490)
Restructuring and reduction of force     347      (8,139)
Adjusted EBITDA $8,443  $(5,593) $894  $(43,980)
Bridg platform        
Adjusted Contribution $6,318  $5,720  $23,108  $20,053 
Minus:        
Delivery costs  1,770   1,312   6,801   6,290 
Sales and marketing expense  1,862   2,341   8,754   6,915 
Research and development expense  1,537   1,799   5,606   6,856 
General and administration expense  682   995   2,268   2,377 
Stock-based compensation expense  (1,077)  (183)  (3,198)  (1,196)
Restructuring and reduction of force            
Adjusted EBITDA $1,544  $(544) $2,877  $(1,189)


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Net Loss $(100,838) $(378,279) $(134,702) $(465,264)
Plus:        
Stock-based compensation expense  11,024   12,492   40,980   44,686 
Foreign currency (gain) loss  (2,925)  (4,506)  (3,304)  6,376 
Acquisition, integration and divestiture costs (benefits)  1,833   1,395   (6,313)  (2,874)
Amortization of acquired intangibles  3,258   3,459   13,589   25,019 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  16,291   (14,030)  1,246   (128,174)
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets  70,518   370,139   70,518   453,288 
Loss on divestiture  6,550      6,550    
Restructuring and reduction of force     (347)     8,139 
Income tax benefit           (1,446)
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $5,711  $(9,677) $(11,436) $(60,250)
Weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in computing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share:        
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted  39,454   33,419   36,488   33,419 
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $0.14  $(0.29) $(0.31) $(1.80)


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $2,934  $(13,101) $(185) $(53,904)
Plus:        
Acquisition of property and equipment  (274)  (82)  (667)  (1,171)
Acquisition of patents     (101)     (175)
Capitalized software development costs  (3,423)  (2,970)  (11,725)  (12,140)
Free Cash Flow $(763) $(16,254) $(12,577) $(67,390)


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS
(Amounts in millions)
 
 Q1 2024 Guidance
Revenue$70.0 - $73.0
Plus: 
Consumer Incentives$35.0 - $36.0
Billings$105.0 - $109.0
  

