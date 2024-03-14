Intuitive Announces FDA Clearance of Fifth-Generation Robotic System, da Vinci 5

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (NASDAQ:ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided 510(k) clearance for da Vinci 5, the company’s next-generation multiport robotic system.



“We are pleased to receive FDA clearance for our fifth-generation robotic system, da Vinci 5,” said Gary Guthart, CEO. “Intuitive is committed to meaningful improvements in surgery that enable better patient outcomes, enhance the patient and care team experiences, and ultimately lower the total cost of care. After more than a decade of careful research, design, development, and testing, we believe da Vinci 5 will deliver on these goals and help drive the future of robotic-assisted surgery.”

Da Vinci 5 builds on Intuitive’s da Vinci Xi’s highly functional design, which surgeons and care teams around the world have used in more than 7 million procedures to date. The system includes more than 150 enhancements, including:

Improved accuracy and precision: Da Vinci 5’s design and engineering enhancements, including new surgeon controllers and powerful vibration and tremor controls, make it the smoothest and most precise system Intuitive has developed to date.





Da Vinci 5 is equipped with Intuitive’s highest quality and most natural 3D imaging system, enabling surgeons to see more today, and supporting future generations of surgical endoscopes and vision software as those technologies evolve. First-of-its-kind force-sensing technology: Da Vinci 5 introduces Force Feedback technology and optional instruments that enable the system to measure, and surgeons to feel, subtle forces exerted on tissue during surgery —something no other surgical technology in any modality offers. In preclinical trials with surgeons at all experience levels, Force Feedback demonstrated up to 43 percent less force exerted on tissue, which may translate to less trauma on tissue. The ability to measure this force adds an important new data stream to surgical data science, which can bring future analytical insights supported through artificial intelligence. Force Feedback instruments, which are optional for use with da Vinci 5, are cleared for use in the same procedures as da Vinci Xi, except pediatric and cardiac procedures, and a specific contraindication for the Force Feedback needle driver for use in suturing during hysterectomy and myomectomy procedures.





Together, these innovations will continue to streamline workflow in the OR and potentially save valuable time, without compromising patient safety. This can enable more efficient use of a hospital’s human and capital resources.





Da Vinci 5 will initially be available to a small number of customers in the U.S. who collaborated with Intuitive during the development period and those with mature robotic surgery programs. Intuitive will work with surgeons at these initial sites to generate additional data on the system’s use before a wider commercial introduction.

“We strive to provide customers with technology that meets their needs and solves important problems,” said Intuitive’s Chief Medical Officer, Myriam J. Curet, M.D. “We intend to launch da Vinci 5 more broadly in the U.S. and globally after we learn from and work with an initial smaller number of customers directly.”

Da Vinci 5 is the latest addition to the da Vinci family, which includes multiport systems da Vinci X and da Vinci Xi, and the single-port system da Vinci SP. These offer surgeons and hospitals their choice of highly capable, proven solutions from Intuitive.

“We design our systems so we can integrate new functions, capabilities, indications, and instrumentation over time,” said Curet. “Our careful attention to customers’ long-term needs and goals has led our systems to become the hospital standard, and we expect to continue developing and innovating da Vinci 5 and da Vinci Xi over the coming years.”

About Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Intuitive (NASDAQ:ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic surgery. Our technologies include the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. By uniting advanced systems, progressive learning, and value-enhancing services, we help physicians and their teams optimize care delivery to support the best outcomes possible. At Intuitive, we envision a future of care that is less invasive and profoundly better, where disease is identified early and treated quickly, so that patients can get back to what matters most.

About da Vinci Surgical Systems

There are several models of the da Vinci Surgical System. The da Vinci surgical systems are designed to help surgeons perform minimally invasive surgery and offer surgeons high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance. They use specialized instrumentation, including a miniaturized surgical camera and wristed instruments (i.e., scissors, scalpels and forceps) that are designed to help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.intuitive.com .

Important Safety Information

For Important Safety Information, indications for use, risks, full cautions and warnings, please refer to associated da Vinci 5 user manual(s).

