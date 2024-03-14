BrightSpring Health Services’ Specialty Pharmacy Onco360® Celebrates Excellent Patient Care and Preferred Pharmacy Status

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services (“BrightSpring” or “BrightSpring Health Services”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) announced today that its company, Onco360®, one of the nation’s largest independent oncology pharmacies, is now the national specialty pharmacy network partner for a first-in-class, XPO-1 inhibitor, XPOVIO® (selinexor) to treat patients with multiple myeloma. Onco360® currently has 116 limited distribution drugs in its portfolio, in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotech companies.



While multiple myeloma is an incurable disease involving plasma cells, this innovative drug has been approved to treat patients with multiple myeloma by diffusing large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and help to extend patients’ lives.

“At BrightSpring Health Services, we are proud of our leading service lines like Onco360® as we continue to innovate in the health care industry and provide patients with life-improving and life-sustaining treatments,” said BrightSpring President and CEO Jon Rousseau. “It is an honor for Onco360® to be selected as the preferred pharmacy for XPOVIO® (selinexor) and shows the Company’s dedication to innovation, quality patient care and improving health outcomes. Onco360® and its dedicated employees do a fantastic job of keeping BrightSpring’s important mission at the core of everything they do.”

As another demonstration of BrightSpring and Onco360®’s commitment to patient care, this year, Onco360® celebrates excellent service and care that resulted in unmatched patient satisfaction scores. In the last surveyed quarter by MMIT, Onco360®’s net promoter score (NPS) of 94 reflected world-class levels of patient satisfaction and was 27% higher than industry average.

“It’s incredibly important to us to provide patient care that prioritizes expertise, reliability, consistency, and overall satisfaction,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer at Onco360®. “When living with a diagnosis as physically challenging and emotionally stressful as cancer, patients and their loved ones must be able to trust their pharmacists and healthcare providers to deliver the highest level of compassionate care. We’re proud to be a pharmacy that patients can count on, and that’s reflected in our Net Promoter Score.”

Onco360®operates with the mission of improving the lives of patients battling cancer. The pharmacy has robust access to limited distribution oncology medications and offers personalized services such as financial assistance sourcing, expert clinical counseling, insurance benefit verification, and digital support.

To learn more about Onco360® and BrightSpring, please visit brightspringhealth.com.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of leading service lines that provide complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company’s service lines, including pharmacy, primary care and home health care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is one of the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit onco360.com.

