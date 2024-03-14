GURU Organic Energy Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand1, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular dated January 30, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results are as follows:



Nominee Votes for

(#) Votes for

(%) Votes against

(#) Votes against

(%) Carl Goyette 18,839,882 99.960 % 7,490 0.040 % Eric Graveline 16,660,274 88.396 % 2,187,098 11.604 % Joseph Zakher 16,659,694 88.393 % 2,187,678 11.607 % Alain Miquelon 18,840,784 99.965 % 6,588 0.035 % Philippe Meunier 16,281,528 86.386 % 2,565,844 13.614 %





Furthermore, the shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's external auditors.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through www.guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.

