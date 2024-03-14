HireRight Holdings Corp. (HRT) Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Stockholders it is Investigating the Acquisition of HireRight Holdings Corp. by General Atlantic L.P. and Stone Point Capital LLC

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors it is investigating the acquisition of HireRight Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HRT) by investment funds affiliated with General Atlantic, L.P. and Stone Point Capital LLC (the "Sponsers"). Under the terms of the agreement, the Sponsers will acquire all the outstanding shares they do not already own for $14.35 per share in cash.



Is the Proposed Acquisition Best for HireRight Holdings Corp. (HRT) and its Shareholders?

On February 16, 2024, HireRight announced a deal to be acquired by the Sponsers. According to the Proxy Statement, HireRight's board of directors approved the merger agreement for $14.35 per share in cash. The deal is valued at approximately $1.65 billion and is expected to close mid-2024. Robbins LLP is concerned that HireRight's board of directors engaged in an unfair process and agreed to an unfair amount to be paid to shareholders.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion in value for shareholders. To be notified if a class action against HireRight Holdings Corp. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

