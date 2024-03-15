Atopic Dermatitis Market To Reach USD 18.6 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Atopic Dermatitis Market size was valued at USD 9.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 18.6 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Atopic dermatitis, commonly known as eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by itching, redness, swelling, and skin cracking. The rising prevalence of atopic dermatitis can be attributed to various factors, including genetic predisposition, environmental influences, and lifestyle choices, among others. This increasing prevalence worldwide is expected to drive market growth in the forecast period. For instance, according to a report by the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS), in 2022, approximately 223 million individuals were living with atopic dermatitis, with around 43 million falling within the age range of 1 to 4.

The growing number of approved products for treating atopic dermatitis reflects significant medical research and pharmaceutical innovation advancements. Emerging treatments such as topical creams, oral medications, and biological therapies offer a broader spectrum of options for managing the condition. With a wider array of effective treatments available, individuals affected by atopic dermatitis are more inclined to seek medical assistance and receive appropriate care, consequently leading to increased diagnosis rates.

For instance, in June 2022, Sanofi, a pharmaceutical company, launched Dupixent, which USFDA approved. Dupixent (dupilumab) is primarily indicated for children aged six months to five years with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis that is inadequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when such therapies are not recommended.

Segmentation Overview:

The global atopic dermatitis market has been segmented into drug class, route of administration, age group, and region. Based on drug class, the market segmentation comprises corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, PDE4 Inhibitors, biologics, and others. Corticosteroids are expected to dominate the market growth in the forecast period owing to their anti-inflammatory properties. Based on the route of administration, the market is further segmented as Topical, Oral, and Injectable. Injectable registered a huge growth in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market growth in the forecast period owing to the increasing approvals of injectable drugs such as Dupilumab. This monoclonal antibody targets the interleukin-4 receptor alpha and reduces inflammation and symptoms.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Report Highlights:

The global atopic dermatitis market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 8.3% by 2032.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA), play a vital role in drug approval and regulations. The agencies are working to streamline approval processes for innovative therapies while emphasizing patient safety.

- The rate of Atopic Dermatitis is higher in developed countries. The rate of incidence of developing Atopic Dermatitis is gaining traction in developing countries due to changes in lifestyles, socioeconomic factors, and climate change.

- The condition is more common in children owing to unspecified reasons. However, it is also becoming more prevalent in adults.

Atopic dermatitis Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class: Corticosteroids, Calcineurin Inhibitors, PDE4 Inhibitors, Biologics and Others

By Route of Administration: Topical, Oral, and Injectable

By Age Group: Pediatric and Adult

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

