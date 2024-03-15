Global Natural Antioxidant Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 3.8 Billion by 2034, Future Market Insights, Inc. Projection

NEWARK, Del, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global natural antioxidant market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.3 billion in 2024, driven by increasing preference of personalized nutrition. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 5.1% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 3.8 billion by 2034.



The natural antioxidant market is expanding into emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, driven by changing consumer preferences, increasing disposable incomes, and growing awareness of health and wellness. The regions offer significant growth opportunities for market players.

Collaboration and partnerships between ingredient suppliers, food and beverage manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions are driving innovation and product development in the natural antioxidant market. Strategic alliances enable companies to leverage complementary strengths and resources to capitalize on market opportunities.

The anti aging and beauty enhancement benefits of natural antioxidants are driving demand for skincare, haircare, and beauty products fortified with antioxidant rich botanical extracts and oils. Consumers are seeking natural alternatives to synthetic ingredients for maintaining youthful skin and hair health.

The rise of health and wellness tourism, which involves traveling to destinations known for their natural healing properties and wellness offerings, presents opportunities for natural antioxidant rich supplements, beverages, and spa treatments. Wellness focused resorts and retreats are incorporating antioxidant rich foods and beverages into their menus to cater to health conscious travelers.

Continued investment in research and development by industry players and academic institutions is driving innovation in natural antioxidant extraction methods, product formulations, and applications. Research and development efforts are focused on enhancing the efficacy, safety, and sustainability of natural antioxidants for use in various industries.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global natural antioxidant market was valued at US$ 1,733.7 million in 2019.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2034.

By product type, the vitamins segment to account for a share of 78.5% in 2024.

The market in the United States is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2034.

In terms of source, the fruits and vegetables segment to account for a share of 41.1% in 2024.

“Innovation in product formulations and delivery systems, such as encapsulation, nanoemulsions, and microencapsulation, is enabling improved stability, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of natural antioxidants. The advancements enhance the efficacy and consumer appeal of antioxidant rich products,” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the natural antioxidant market are Ajinomoto Co Inc, Naturex S.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Adisseo France SAS, BASF SE, du Pont de Nemours and Company, A & B Ingredients Inc., Hansen A/S, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., and A and B Ingredients, among others.

Company Portfolio



Koninklijke DSM N.V. is a multinational company that produces a variety of nutritional and health products, including natural antioxidants. They offer antioxidants derived from natural sources like fruits, vegetables, and plant extracts for use in food and dietary supplements.

BASF SE is a diversified chemical company offering solutions for various industries, including food and nutrition. They likely provide natural antioxidants as part of their portfolio for food preservation and dietary supplements.

Segmentation Analysis of the Natural Antioxidant Market



By Product:

Vitamins

Carotenoids

Polyphenols



By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Source:

Fruits and Vegetables

Herbs and Spices

Microalgae and Seaweed



By End Use:

Food and Beverages Meat, Fish and Poultry Spice and Condiments Oil, Fat and Margarine Packaged Food Bakery and Confectionery Others

Cosmetics Skin Care Hair Care

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Feed Industry



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



