PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Dardashti describes his discovery of ibogaine treatment for long term opiates.

In recent years, David has identified a series of carefully calibrated interconnections between opiates and other medications. Through an extensive study of the neurological pathways generated by long-term opiate use, he discovered a unique combination of medications and reactions that can effectively disconnect the pathways prior to ibogaine treatment. This in turn can lead to a more successful ibogaine treatment when compared to short-term opiate treatments. Lead ibogaine manufacturer in Gabon and chemical engineer, Pore, adds, "I have witnessed tremendous projects involving the chemical engineering of medicine and was shocked to learn David’s approach through use of simple ingredients." David found that 99.9 percent pure ibogaine was far more effective than other distributors, citing its remarkable ability to dissolve the complex neurological pathways of long-term opiate use.

David discovered an effective combination of medications that can effectively disconnect the neurological pathways created by long-term opiate use, to enable a successful ibogaine treatment prior to the use of ibogaine.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti is seeking out qualified clinicians to explore the powerful effects of pure ibogaine hydrochloride on long-term opiate abuse. Those interested in the research, please contact for further details.

