Bank of Åland Plc: Moody’s assigns A3 long-term deposit ratings to Bank of Åland Plc





Bank of Åland Plc

Stock exchange release

March 15, 2024, 9:15 EET

Moody’s assigns A3 long-term deposit ratings to Bank of Åland Plc

Rating agency Moody’s Ratings (Moody’s) has today assigned first time long- and short-term deposit ratings of A3/ P-2 to the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp). A stable outlook was assigned to the long-term deposit ratings.

The ratings confirm the Bank of Åland’s strong financial position and deposit base as well as gives a good picture of the Bank of Åland as an investment, comments Bank of Åland’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Peter Wiklöf.

Moody’s release

https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/416921



Ålandsbanken ratings

https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/rating



For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505