Bank of Åland Plc: Moody’s assigns A3 long-term deposit ratings to Bank of Åland Plc

Bank of Åland Plc
Stock exchange release
March 15, 2024, 9:15 EET
Moody’s assigns A3 long-term deposit ratings to Bank of Åland Plc
Rating agency Moody’s Ratings (Moody’s) has today assigned first time long- and short-term deposit ratings of A3/ P-2 to the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp). A stable outlook was assigned to the long-term deposit ratings.
The ratings confirm the Bank of Åland’s strong financial position and deposit base as well as gives a good picture of the Bank of Åland as an investment, comments Bank of Åland’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Peter Wiklöf.
Moody’s release
https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/416921
Ålandsbanken ratings
https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/rating
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505