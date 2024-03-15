IDEX Biometrics receives IDEX Access production order from Sentry Enterprises

OSLO, Norway, March 15, 2024 – IDEX Biometrics has received a production order from US-based Sentry Enterprises for IDEX Access biometric solutions. The order, which will be delivered over three quarters, will support scaling of Sentry’s industry leading biometric card product line for combined digital and physical access as well as the crypto cold storage.

Sentry's biometric card solution addresses the increasing need for enterprise security and deployment of Zero Trust Programs. Sentry’s solution changes the paradigm of multi factor authentication and introduces seamless decentralized authentication with mobile and card. To ensure enterprise compliancy with reinforced cybersecurity and data privacy regulations1, biometric identity solutions are becoming a critical part of the enterprise security system to protect assets and access for enterprises, governments, and individuals. Thanks to strong energy harvesting capabilities, the card form factor is ideal to simultaneously deliver both physical and digital access, working seamlessly across NFC readers including mobile phones.

”This order confirms market momentum for decentralized biometric identification and new access management solutions in the USA. Business continuity and enterprise resilience continues to be top strategic priorities for CISO’s and executive management, with the acceleration of cybersecurity threats, comments Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics. Sentry is a solving for today's identity challenges and the Web3 future and we are thrilled that IDEX biometric solution supports the SentryCard and Sentinel Wallet market expansion.”

1GDPR, CCPA,BIPA, NIS2 and DORA

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

