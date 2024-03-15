3D Printing Plastics Market Estimated to Reach $4.4 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 22.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3D Printing Plastics Market is projected to grow USD 1.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.0%, in terms of value, from 2023 to 2028, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. During the forecast period, the global 3D printing plastics market is expected to grow in the coming years, the demand for 3D printing plastics is on the rise across diverse end-use industries due unique properties and growing applications of 3D printing plastics. Industries such as Aerospace & Defense, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, rely on 3D printing plastics due to their exceptional properties. The market is also expected to benefit from technological advancements in 3D printing plastics manufacturing processes, making the material high-quality, vibrant, and durable.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=21707470

Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Printing Plastics Market”.

364- Market Data Tables

63- Figures

310- Pages

List of Key Players in 3D Printing Plastics Market:

3D Systems Corporation (US) Arkema (France) BASF SE (Germany) Stratasys, Ltd (US) Solvay (Belgium) Shenzhen eSUN Industrial Co., Ltd. (China) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) EOS (Germany) Formlabs (US) SABIC (Saudi Arabia) CRP TECHNOLOGY S.r.l. (Italy) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) Huntsman International LLC (US) Ensinger (Germany) Zortrax (Poland) Others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in 3D Printing Plastics Market:

Drivers: Increased demand for additive manufacturing in various industries, such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense Restraints: Lack of standardization in manufacturing technologies Opportunity: Increasing focus on mass customization Challenge: Evolving 3D printing technologies

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=21707470

Key Findings of the Study:

PLA type segment is expected to grow with second highest CAGR in 3D printing plastics market during the forecasted period. Liquid forms to be the second fastest-growing segment in the global 3D printing plastics market in terms of value and volume. Tooling application is expected to grow with the second highest CAGR, both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period Healthcare to be the second fastest-growing end-use industry in the global 3D printing plastics market in terms of value and volume. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be registered as the second-highest CAGR in terms of value during forecasted period.

Based on type, Polylactic Acid (PLA) segment is expected to have the second largest share of the 3D printing plastics market in 2022 by value. Polylactic Acid (PLA) is a type of 3D printing plastic that is rapidly increasing in popularity due to its eco-friendliness. PLA is extracted from natural products like sugar cane and corn starch, making it biodegradable. It is available in both soft and hard forms; it can be used to make different types of products. Hard PLA is stronger and is used more to create a wide range of products. PLA is commonly used in desktop 3D printing as it is easy to use, very inexpensive, and creates parts that can be used for a wide variety of applications. It is also one of the most environmentally friendly filaments on the market today. PLA is a feasible material for 3D printing because it's easy to work with, made using renewable raw materials, available in a variety of colors, and can be used as either a resin or filament. However, it has a low heat resistance, and it can deteriorate when exposed to sunlight.

Based on form, Powder segment is expected to be fastest growing segment in 3D printing plastics market during forecasted period. The powder form of plastics is commonly used in 3D printing, particularly in the Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) process. Some of the plastic materials available in powder form for 3D printing include Polyamides (PA), Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE), Polyaryletherketones (PAEK), Polyamide 12 (PA 12), and Polypropylene. These materials offer various properties such as toughness, high impact strength, thermal and conductive properties, resistance to chemicals and weather, and high elasticity. The growth powder form of the 3D printing plastics are driven by increasing demand for 3D printing technology in industries such as automotive, medical, aerospace, and defense, as well as by technological advancements and the ease of customized product development.

Based on application, The manufacturing segment is expected to have the second largest share of the 3D printing plastics market in 2022 by value. Various industries, including automotive, healthcare, and aerospace & defense, have already adopted 3D printing to mass produce components. Automotive components, mobile cases, wing mirrors, toys, and other products are created using 3D printing technology. End-use industries are shifting toward bulk manufacturing using 3D printing, which reduces manufacturing costs, decreases lead time, and produces complex structured objects. 3D printing technology allows us to produce personalized parts and products, catering to specific client requirements and preferences.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=21707470

Based on Region, Europe was the second largest market for the 3D printing plastics in 2022, with Germany being the largest market in the region. The European market has seen a rise in the demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, leading to a higher consumption of 3D printing plastics in the automotive industry. Additionally, the presence of a wide base of electric car manufacturers in Europe has led to an increased demand for 3D printing plastics, as these vehicles require lightweight materials for improved efficiency, and the export-oriented nature of its industries contribute to the dynamic growth and development of the 3D printing plastics market across Europe. The increase in the rate of adoption of 3D printing technology in various application segments, such as industrial, aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, education & research, are facilitating the growth of the 3D printing plastics market in Europe.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports

Related Reports: