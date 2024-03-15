Global Gynecomastia Procedures Market Size To Exceed USD 1900 Million by 2033 | CAGR Of 8.05%

New York, United States, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gynecomastia Procedures Market Size is to Grow from USD 876 Million in 2023 to USD 1900 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.05% during the projected period.





Gynecomastia procedures are surgical procedures used to treat gynecomastia, a condition in which men develop excessive breast tissue. This could be due to hormonal imbalances, certain medications, or underlying health issues. The techniques used to restore a more masculine chest appearance include liposuction, glandular tissue excision, or a combination of both. More men are looking into options for treating gynecomastia as awareness of cosmetic and aesthetic procedures grows and the stigma associated with seeking such treatments reduces. Furthermore, advances in surgical techniques, such as the use of ultrasound-assisted liposuction and tissue excision, contribute to market growth by offering safer and more effective treatment options. Individuals' disposable incomes are rising, particularly in developed countries, making cosmetic procedures more affordable. However, affordability and accessibility remain obstacles, particularly in areas where cosmetic procedures are not covered by insurance. This could limit the global gynecomastia procedures market's reach to a particular demographic.

Browse 210 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 190 Pages and in-depth TOC on the " Global Gynecomastia Procedures Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Age Group (18-40, Above 40), By Procedure Type (Liposuction, Excision), By End-Use (Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery Center), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The above 40 segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global gynecomastia procedures market during the forecast period.

Based on the age group, the gynecomastia procedures market has been segmented into age groups of 18-40, and above 40. Among these, the above 40 segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global gynecomastia procedures market during the forecast period. This is due to the aging process, which causes hormonal fluctuations, the gradual impact of risk factors such as medication use, common health conditions among older adults, and increased financial resources.

The excision segment is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global gynecomastia procedures market during the anticipated period.

Based on the procedure type, the global gynecomastia procedures market is divided into liposuction and excision. Among these, the excision segment is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global gynecomastia procedures market during the forecast period. The growing acceptance of excision surgery can be attributed to advances in surgical techniques for removing glandular tissues. Surgeons can now use more refined and precise methods to remove glandular tissue with minimal scarring.

The cosmetic surgery center segment is expected to grow fastest in the global gynecomastia procedures market during the forecast period.

The global gynecomastia procedures market is categorized by end-use in hospitals and cosmetic surgery centers. Among these, the cosmetic surgery center segment is expected to grow fastest in the global gynecomastia procedures market during the forecast period. Cosmetic surgery centers specialize in a wide range of aesthetic procedures, including body contouring and breast surgery. Furthermore, cosmetic surgery centers are more concerned with aesthetic outcomes due to the understanding of how gynecomastia affects a patient's self-confidence and body image.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global gynecomastia procedures market over the forecast period. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, a stringent regulatory environment, a focus on patient safety and care quality, and the presence of key players all help to drive regional growth. Furthermore, lower healthcare costs and higher disposable incomes make it easier for clients to pursue gynecomastia treatments.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest in the global gynecomastia procedures market during the anticipated forecast period. As awareness of gynecomastia and its treatment options grows in the Asia Pacific region, the stigma surrounding it fades, resulting in increased acceptance and demand for treatments.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global Gynecomastia Procedures market are Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Biochem Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Micro Nova Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Kee Pharma Ltd, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Allergan (AbbVie Inc.), Sientra, Inc., GC Aesthetics, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson) & Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Plans to invest a substantial Rs 1,000 crore in expanding its existing Gujarati facilities have been disclosed by Cadila Pharma.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at the global gynecomastia procedures, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global gynecomastia procedures market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Gynecomastia Procedures Market, Age Group Analysis

18-40

Above 40

Global Gynecomastia Procedures Market, Procedure Type Analysis

Liposuction

Excision

Global Gynecomastia Procedures Market, End Use Analysis

Hospitals

Cosmetic Surgery Center

Global Gynecomastia Procedures Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa The rest of the Middle East & Africa



