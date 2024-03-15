Global Moisturizer Market Size To Exceed USD 15.11 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.05%

New York, United States , March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Moisturizer Market Size is to Grow from USD 10.16 Billion in 2023 to USD 15.11 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.05% during the projected period.





Moisturizer is a cosmetic preparation used for protecting, moisturizing, and lubricating the skin. The function is performed by preventing transepidermal water loss and promoting desquamation. Retaining the water content of the skin improves the appearance and function of the skin. It can also be utilized for the treatment of skin disorders such as dermatitis, ichthyosis, and psoriasis. Moisturizing products also function to deliver certain ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and retinol to the skin. The rising awareness regarding the beneficiary effects of moisturizers and the rising trend of skincare routine and skin protection has resulted in a consistent rise in demand for various skincare products. Consumers are seeking products to skin healthy, prevent premature skin aging, and protect against pollution, UV rays, and stress. Additionally, the rising concept of natural beauty and personal care products is expected to increase its application among consumers. The introduction of new and innovative skin care products is expected to rise in revenue market growth of the moisturizer. However, the stringent regulations regarding permitted ingredients from authorities downturn the market growth. The rising awareness about the adverse effects and allergic reactions of ingredients such as fragrance, coloring pigment, and preservatives present in the moisturizer formulation has led to hindering the global moisturizer market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Moisturizer Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Face Moisturizer and Body Moisturizer), By Form (Cream, Lotion, and Gel), By End-user (Men, Women, and Infant & Kids) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The face moisturizer segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on type, the global moisturizer market is segmented into face and body moisturizer. Among these, the face moisturizer segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Face creams and moisturizers are the most frequently used products as people are becoming more conscious about their physical appearance.

The cream segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the form, the global moisturizer market is segmented into cream, lotion, and gel. Among these, the cream segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. The development of integrated solution moisturizing creams with medicinal qualities along with moisturizing effects, and expanding the usage are likely to drive the market growth. The rising trend of cream bath soap having cleaning as well as moisturizing effects is considered to be an ideal bathing product, subsequently raising the cream segment market.

The women segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global moisturizer market is segmented into men, women, and infants & kids. Among these, the women segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. Women are the major consumers of skin moisturizing products due to the rising importance of self-care which is fulfilled by the nourishing properties present within the skin care products.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. China’s average spending on skin care moisturizer products has significantly increased over the past few years. On the other hand, Japan has established itself as a reliable, high-quality beauty products manufacturer and is one of the major exporters of cosmetic products worldwide.

North America region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The rising demand for specific skin care solutions and increasing awareness about the beneficial effects of ingredients, in turn, boost the market demand. The presence of well-established manufacturers such as Procter & Gamble and Unilever in the North American region is expected to support the demand for the moisturizer market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global processes egg market are Unilever Plc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., L’Oreal S.A., Coty Inc., Estee Lauder Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Beiersdorf AG, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, Popular Australian beauty brand Sand & Sky unveiled a new product Sand&Sky Glow Berries Intense Moisturizer, featuring Vitamin C as anti-aging creams.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global moisturizer market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Moisturizer Market, Product Type Analysis

Face Moisturizer

Body Moisturizer

Global Moisturizer Market, Product Form Analysis

Cream

Lotion

Gel

Global Moisturizer Market, End-user Analysis

Men

Women

Infant & Kids

Global Moisturizer Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



