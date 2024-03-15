Global Coagulation Testing Market Set to Surge to $4.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Robust Growth in China

Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coagulation Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Coagulation Testing market is currently witnessing significant growth, with an anticipated surge from US$3.1 Billion in 2022 to a projected US$4.5 Billion by the year 2030. This promising outlook presents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the analysis period of 2022-2030.

Remarkable Growth Foreseen in Consumables and Instruments

Within this market, the Consumables segment is projected to achieve a robust CAGR of 5.1%, anticipated to reach a staggering US$3.7 Billion by the conclusion of the analysis period. In tandem, growth predictions for the Instruments segment have been adjusted to a respectable 3.6% CAGR across the next eight years, highlighting the sector's enduring vitality in a post-pandemic landscape.

Geographic Market Analysis Indicating Strong U.S. and China Performance

The U.S. is estimated to command a significant market valuation of US$828.7 Million in 2022, while China showcases a vibrant 7.4% CAGR, heralding a projected market size of US$990 Million by 2030. This illustrates China's dynamic pace as the globe's second-largest economy. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, which are predicted to expand at CAGRs of 2.6% and 4.5%, respectively. Additionally, Europe's market, led by Germany, is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.8%.

Market Players and Innovation

Market presence and competitive dynamics are shaped by prominent players, featuring innovative product portfolios and strategic regional footprints.

More than 38 key competitors have been featured, signifying a diverse and competitive landscape.

The analysis also incorporates a special coverage focusing on current global events such as the geopolitical implications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, challenges stemming from global inflation, and the anticipated impact of China's policies on market dynamics. Furthermore, it assesses the influence of supply chain disruptions, international trade disputes, and the potential risks associated with an economic recession on the Coagulation Testing market.

What's Newly Included?

In-depth coverage of pressing global challenges and their market implications.

An examination of market presence and dominance across diverse geographies, ranging from strong and active to niche and trivial market participations.

Access to collaborative online updates and digital data archives, elevating the research experience.

Beneficial one-year complimentary updates for existing observations.

These findings emanate from the latest strategic business report highlighting the Coagulation Testing market's evolution, encompassing crucial analytical insights for industry stakeholders, practitioners, and investors seeking informed decision-making and a clear understanding of market trajectories.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 171 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Coveed Global

