Global Transformer Industry Report 2023-2024 with Over 500 Transformer Companies Tracked

For the last two years the global transformer market has been characterised by high demand and rising prices, caused on the one hand by the ongoing transformation of the electricity grid and the electrification of various appliances such as EVs, and on the other hand by a large rise in materials costs, issues in the supply chains and limitations in the production capacity of transformer manufacturers and materials suppliers. This combination has caused an almost unprecedented increase in the transformer market.



Unveiling a New Standard of Market Reporting: Redefining Industry Norms

Global market data for transformers

Annual market 2021-2028 in USD and MVA, installed capacity, and average price in USD/kVA

Statistical analysis of accuracy of market data

519 transformer companies tracked

Market and forecast models based on consumption

New: Accuracy Analysis

In this 11th edition of the Transformer Report an analysis of the accuracy of the reported market data is introduced and discussed. It provides the reader with a reliable indication about the uncertainty of market data.

Vol 1 - Market statistics and analysis

Vol 2 - Descriptive market and technical information

Vol 1 - Market statistics and analysis

248 pages, 164 tables, 37 figures

Market analysis of transformer production, imports, exports, sales - Power transformers (PT) / Distribution transformers (DT) / Dry-type transformers (Dry MV and Dry LV)

Forecast of transformers sales by country in value ($) and capacity (MVA), 2021 to 2028

Sales by transformer category - Central GSU (generator step-up transformer) / Network PT Distributed GSU / Network DT / Dry-type

Market shares of manufacturers of transformers with sales ? $5 million

Transformer market commentary for major countries

Central and Distributed power generation (MW) from 1990 to 2030

Central GSU and Distributed GSU transformer capacity (MVA) from 1990 to 2030

The installed base by country - Central GSU / Network PT / Distributed GSU / Network DT

Numbers of DTs by utility-owned/industry-owned by country

International trade 2020 and 2021

Top 40 importers and exporters by kVA capacity and voltage - $ sales - PT /DT/Dry MV/Dry LV

Prices and factors determining transformer prices - consumption, materials price trends, inflation

Production capacity and utilisation in major countries

Profiles of major global and regional manufacturers - several hundred companies listed

Network layout, outlines of the different distribution network systems of Europe and North America and global practices

Vol 2 - Descriptive market and technical information

115 pages, 13 tables, 50 figures

Transformer types - GSU, power and distribution, general purpose, dry-type transformers

Low voltage transformers background information

Development of high voltage transmisson

Solar PV and transformerless inverters

Hosting capacity of distribution networks and DG penetration

Smart transformers

Gas to Wire (GTW)

N+1 standard, N+2 and 2N redundancy

MEPS - Minimum Energy Performance Standards

High efficiency transformers

The supply chain

Logistics

Electrification

New Models Used:

1. Forecasting the transformer market ($ and MVA)

The demand forecast model has two stages. Sales in the base year are disaggregated into cost components. Sales of each component are forecast at constant values based on the power consumption trend and projected to nominal market values based on component forecasts.

2. The installed transformer base (MVA) capacity is calculated with four separate models

DT network capacity from GWh consumption and average load, calibrated by the network.

PT network capacity from transmission utility data factored by industrial and commercial share.

Central and distributed generating capacity are calculated separately.

3. Transformer capacity (MVA) for distributed and central generation (MVA) is calculated in four subgroups; renewables and non-renewable, central and distributed generation. Installed generating capacity (MW) from 1990 to 2030 was disaggregated into 29 sub-groups and factors applied to calculate transformer capacity

4. Determination of market size

The preferred method of estimating the market is by listing the companies producing transformers in each country and calculating the market as "production + imports - exports". 519 companies are tracked in 57 countries. Detailed company data is not available in 27 countries and demand is estimated from the growth in MVA capacity multiplied by $/kVA.

