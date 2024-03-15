Omics Lab Services Market Forecast Report 2024-2029: 15% CAGR Forecast During 2024-2029, with Notable Developments in Cancer Research and Genomics

Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omics Lab Services Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The omics lab services market was valued at US$98.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.17% during the forecast period.



Complex interactions at the genomic, transcriptional, proteomic, and metabolic levels play a role in the etiology of cancer. The comprehension of the intricate biology of tumors, including immune evasion, tumor development, tumor heterogeneity, the tumor microenvironment, and treatment resistance, has considerably increased as a result of integrative multi-omics analysis.

Since they provide an unprecedented chance to describe cancer biology at several pathological and molecular levels, omics technologies have the potential to be extremely beneficial to cancer research. Pooling data from several omics is an essential first step to understanding the mechanisms behind oncogenesis. With high-throughput technology advancements, a variety of omics methods, including genomes, epigenomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, are accessible to analyze diverse yet complementary biological layers.





Innovations in Genomics and Big Data Analytics



Case-based studies are being replaced with extensive, data-driven research due to the rapidly expanding field of big data in health care. Big data applications' future development has predictable potential in the present healthcare revolution since big data is dependent on the development of new data standards, technology, and related research. The processing and interpretation of very vast, quickly expanding sets of biological omics data (genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics, glycomics, etc.) and clinical data provide significant obstacles as well as possibilities, and they also bring up new computational gateways to solve these problems.



Growing popularity in epigenetics



Throughout the projection period, the epigenetics category is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate. Businesses providing omics lab services are focusing on diversifying their product and service offerings to appeal to this omics lab services market. For instance, in January 2022, Eisbach Bio GmbH and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Centre launched a strategic research partnership to collaboratively identify and create precision oncology therapies that target synthetic fatal engines crucial to tumor genome evolution. Through this partnership, Eisbach and MD Anderson's Therapeutics Discovery division will combine their cutting-edge discovery platforms and allosteric assay technologies to develop drugs that specifically disrupt genome replication and DNA repair in cancers carrying specific genetic alterations.



Rising adoption of transcriptomics



The higher usage of transcriptomics for single-cell transcriptomics analysis compared to the genomics sector accounts for the omics lab services market expansion. Automated sequencing methods like the laser capture microdissection technique (LCM) have been able to meet the demand for nucleic acid sequencing of biological materials, which has fueled the growth of the spatial genomics industry. The development of cutting-edge sequencing technologies to save genetic or geographical data for later use has also been inspired by a deeper knowledge of tissue heterogeneity. It is projected that this element would stimulate omics lab services market expansion throughout the anticipated period.



Government investments in genomics projects



According to the Australian Government, research in genetic medicine is receiving $500.1 million from the Genomics Health Futures Mission. The science of genomics has the potential to revolutionize clinical medicine. To show how genetics and associated technologies assist patients and the healthcare system, the Genetics Health Futures Mission will expand on already completed research. Opportunities to customize and improve illness management will grow as genomics usage becomes more pervasive.



In North America, it is projected that the omics lab services market will grow steadily.



Omics lab services market expansionin North America is anticipated to be fueled by the growing demand for genetic testing in clinical studies including personalized healthcare for diseases like diabetes and cancer. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using incidence data from central cancer registries and mortality data from the National Centre for Health Statistics, the American Cancer Society estimates the number of new cancer cases and deaths in the United States each year and compiles the most recent information on population-based cancer occurrence and outcomes. In 2023, there will likely be 609, 820 cancer-related fatalities and 1, 958, 310 new cases of cancer in the United States.



Omics Lab Services offered by Companies

Agilent, Flexible proteomics analysis tools for the maximum throughput and sensitivity. Solutions for comprehensive metabolomics analysis advance operations. Innovative lipidomics analysis tools make complex procedures simpler.

Cerba Research, Tissue omics services are provided by Cerba Research for pre-clinical, translational, and clinical research projects.These adaptable systems provide the quantitative study of proteins and transcripts in complete tissue, either in bulk or spatially in regions of interest and particular cell populations on tissue slices. The nCounter and GeoMx Nanostring platforms are installed in labs to deliver the most pertinent datasets for each request.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $98.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $265.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global





