US Passenger Vehicle OEMs ADAS R&D Strategies: $50-Billion Investments in ADAS R&D Will Increase Driver Engagement and Vehicle Safety Performance, Enhancing the End-Customer Experience

Growing demand for safety and convenience features has amplified the development and adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) features in passenger vehicles. Original equipment manufacturers seek to adopt level-2-and-above features in their mass-market vehicles to gain a competitive advantage.

The United States has been at the forefront of regulating ADAS and AD to expedite the time to adoption. Some states, like California and Nevada, have also allowed the deployment of level 3 and level 4 autonomous vehicles for public use, which has created a conducive environment for global OEMs to penetrate the US market.

This study provides an overview of the ADAS and AD strategies that select global OEMs in the United States have adopted. This study examines the technology and business capabilities of the OEMs at the brand, segment, and model levels, and provides a detailed overview of their value chain partnerships, as well as their partner-selection process.

Company Coverage:

  • Ford
  • General Motors
  • Hyundai
  • Nissan
  • Tesla
  • Toyota

Key Topics Covered:

Key Findings

  • Key Takeaways
  • Predictions
  • Current Levels of Autonomy by OEM
  • Benchmarking Key ADAS/AD Offerings and Models

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

Ford

  • Ford - Strategy
  • Ford - Responsibility for ADAS R&D Activities
  • Ford - Centers of Excellence
  • Ford - Partners and Partner Selection
  • Ford - Future Direction
  • Ford - OTA

General Motors

  • General Motors - Strategy
  • General Motors - Responsibility for ADAS R&D Activities
  • General Motors - Centers of Excellence
  • General Motors - Partners and Partner Selection
  • General Motors - Future Direction
  • General Motors - OTA

Tesla

  • Tesla - Strategy
  • Tesla - Responsibility for ADAS R&D Activities
  • Tesla - Centers of Excellence
  • Tesla - Partners and Partner Selection
  • Tesla - Future Direction
  • Tesla - OTA

Hyundai

  • Hyundai - Strategy
  • Hyundai - Responsibility for ADAS R&D Activities
  • Hyundai - Centers of Excellence
  • Hyundai - Partners and Partner Selection
  • Hyundai - Future Direction
  • Hyundai - OTA

Nissan

  • Nissan - Strategy
  • Nissan - Responsibility for ADAS R&D Activities
  • Nissan - Centers of Excellence
  • Nissan - Partners and Partner Selection
  • Nissan - Future Direction
  • Nissan - OTA

Toyota

  • Toyota - Strategy
  • Toyota - Responsibility for ADAS R&D Activities
  • Toyota - Centers of Excellence
  • Toyota - Partners and Partner Selection
  • Toyota - Future Direction
  • Toyota - OTA

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Implementing Lidar as Part of the ADAS Sensor Suite


