Digital Health Regulations in North America and Europe: Innovative Business Models and Technologies are Leading to the Introduction of Disruptive Regulations

Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Health Regulations in North America and Europe: Growth Opportunities - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the regulations surrounding digital health in North America and Europe. It provides a general analysis of key national and regional regulatory updates that will impact digital health players and influence market dynamics. The regulatory documents considered are those governing the healthcare sector and applicable to digital health. This includes documents specific to digital health as well as cross-disciplinary documents that have an effect on digital health.

The report covers Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union (EU) member states, as these countries have the most developed regulations and policies regarding digital health. It also identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the growth opportunities to consider across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the EU member states when developing a digital health governance framework?

What are the key digital health regulations introduced by Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the EU in 2023?

Which digital health markets have digital health regulations had an impact on?

Which digital health markets receive incentives from government regulations and funding?

What will be the regulatory trends for 2024 in digital health?

Key Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Responsible AI

Growth Opportunity 2: Security and Privacy

Growth Opportunity 3: Mental and Behavioral Health



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

Market Segmentation

Digital Health Regulation by Topic

Growth Environment

Regional Regulatory Trends - 2023

2023 Digital Health Regulations - United States

2023 Digital Health Key Regulations - United States

2023 Digital Health Regulations - Canada

2023 Digital Health Key Regulations - Canada

2023 Digital Health Regulations - EU

2023 Digital Health Key Regulations - EU

2023 Digital Health Regulations - United Kingdom

2023 Digital Health Key Regulations - United Kingdom

Conclusions and the Future

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xprbxm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.