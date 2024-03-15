Global Neutropenia Market Competitive Analysis and Forecast Report to 2028, Featuring BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals, Coherus Biosciences, Myelo Therapeutics and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neutropenia Market (2023-2028) Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Neutropenia Market estimated at USD 4.34 Bn in 2023, is expected to reach USD 5.86 Bn by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.21%.

Neutropenia is a medical disorder characterized by an unusually low quantity of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that plays an important part in the immunological response of the body. It can weaken the immune system, making people more vulnerable to infections, and it can be caused by a variety of factors, including particular drugs or medical conditions.

The rising prevalence of leukemia, a kind of blood cancer frequently associated with neutropenia, is a major market driver for neutropenia. As the number of leukemia patients increases, so does the demand for treatments that target low neutrophil numbers. This tendency has generated an emphasis on developing medicines that increase neutrophil production, hence improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

Increased research and development initiatives have resulted from a better understanding of neutropenia's influence on patients. To fight neutropenia more effectively, pharmaceutical companies are investing in new drug research and treatment options. The launch of new medications with enhanced efficacy and safety profiles improves the market outlook overall.

The market for cancer supportive treatments, especially those for neutropenia management, has seen a trend away from more expensive branded medications and towards less priced biosimilars. This transformation is being driven by cost-effectiveness and increasing access to high-quality treatment choices, which will broaden the reach of the neutropenia market and benefit patients worldwide.

The emergence of a strong pharmacological pipeline primarily addressing neutropenia treatment creates a market potential. With multiple promising medications in various phases of research, this signifies a substantial advancement in neutropenia management. When these pharmaceuticals hit the market, they will be able to address unmet medical needs, attract investment, and enhance patient outcomes.

However, the market for neutropenia is restricted by high treatment costs. The costs of treating neutropenia, including drugs and supportive care, can be prohibitively expensive for individuals and healthcare systems, limiting access and uptake of these therapies.

The neutropenia market faces the challenge of managing tight laws and regulations for product approvals. Long and complicated approval processes imposed by regulatory bodies can cause delays in drug development and market access, providing challenges for pharmaceutical companies wanting to deliver new neutropenia therapies.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Neutropenia Market is segmented based on Treatment, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Treatment, the Global Neutropenia Market is classified into Colony-Stimulating Factors (CSFs), Antibiotics, and Antivirals.

Colony-Stimulating Factors (CSFs) hold a larger market share. CSFs are especially designed to increase white blood cell production, so addressing the underlying cause of neutropenia, making them a primary and more targeted therapy option for treating this illness.

By Distribution Channel, the Global Neutropenia Market is classified into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies.

Hospital Pharmacies hold a significant market share. Due to the specialized nature of these treatments and the necessity for close monitoring, healthcare facilities play an important role in dispensing and managing neutropenia drugs.

By Geography, the Global Neutropenia Market is classified into the Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

The Americas hold a larger market share. This was due to parameters such as the region's increased prevalence of neutropenia-related illnesses, improved healthcare infrastructure, and greater availability to advanced medical treatments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Company Coverage:

Amgen

Baxter International Inc.

BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals

Biogen Inc.

Cantargia

Coherus Biosciences

Dong-A ST

Enzychem Lifesciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Kyowa Kirin

Merck & Co., Inc.

Myelo Therapeutics

Mylan Institutional (Fulphila)

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Partner Therapeutics

Pfizer

Sandoz (Novartis)

Sanofi S.A.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical

