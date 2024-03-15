Global Premium Skincare Products Market Set to Reach $78.7 Billion by 2030 Amid Rising Consumer Interest in Luxury Beauty

Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium Skincare Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



New York, NY – The premium skincare sector is witnessing a significant surge in growth with its market value anticipated to hit a staggering US$78.7 Billion by the year 2030. Ascertaining a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2022, the global demand for high-end skincare solutions showcases consumer inclination towards luxury and quality in personal care.

Unprecedented Market Dynamics in the U.S. and China Lead Expansive Growth Journey – The U.S. market, currently valued at US$14.5 Billion, exhibits robust growth while the ascendant Chinese market is predicted to reach new heights with an impressive 8.4% CAGR, earmarking it as a major player in the global arena. The market in China is set to touch US$17 Billion by 2030, reflecting the country's burgeoning luxury consumer base and heightened product innovation.

With a keen focus on other prominent regions, the Japanese and Canadian markets are also expected to experience steady growth rates of 2.6% and 4.1% respectively. Europe, with a spotlight on Germany, is forecast to chart a 3.3% CAGR, signaling a firm grasp on quality skincare preferences among European consumers.

Strategic Business Insights on Emerging Global Trends – The newly released strategic analysis encompasses a multifaceted study on how significant contemporary issues, such as the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, currency inflation, and China's policy dynamics, are influencing the market. It reflects upon supply chain bottlenecks, trade tensions, and the looming specter of recession that collectively shape the strategic business decisions within the Premium Skincare Products domain.

Enriched with Competitive Intelligence and Geographic Market Analysis – The report further provides in-depth insights on global competitiveness, including key competitor market share statistics. It traverses through the industry's geographic expanse with detail on market presence spanning various regions and the degree of market influence categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.

Collaborative and Interactive Updates – In an industry that demands agility, the report promises dynamic peer-to-peer collaborations and bespoke updates, ensuring that stakeholders can keep abreast with the latest market shifts in real time.

This insightful publication presents a comprehensive view of the industry's path forward, backed by a year of complimentary updates, providing longevity and continued relevance in a rapidly evolving market landscape.

For those seeking to delve into the analytics and projections of the Premium Skincare Products market, this report stands as a crucial resource to comprehend the intricacies and opportunities the future holds.

Premium Skin Care Products in Various Regions

United States:

The market presence of premium skincare products is categorized as Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Key competitors for 2023 are listed.

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe:

Similar analyses are conducted for each region, providing recent past, current, and future sales data for premium skincare products, along with a historic review.

Key competitors for each region in 2023 are mentioned.

Asia-Pacific, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Market presence, sales data, and key competitors are analyzed for the Asia-Pacific region and its subregions.

Latin America, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America:

Similar to other regions, market presence, sales data, and key competitors are provided for Latin America and its subregions.

Middle East, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Rest of Middle East:

The analysis extends to the Middle East region, with breakdowns for different countries and key competitors listed.

Africa:

Market presence, sales data, and key competitors for premium skincare products in Africa are provided.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $53.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $78.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Avon Products, Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Johnson and Johnson

L'Oréal S. A.

Procter & Gamble Company

Revlon, Inc.

Shiseido Company, Ltd.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.

Unilever

