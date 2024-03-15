Global Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market Set to Surge to $26.2 Billion by 2030, Oil & Gas Sector Exhibits Robust Growth

Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasonic NDT Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amidst a progressive industrial landscape, the global market for Ultrasonic Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment has been undergoing significant growth. A comprehensive analysis reveals that this market, valued at US$17.4 Billion in 2022, is on an upward trajectory, poised to reach an impressive US$26.2 Billion by the year 2030. This marks a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The report segments the market into various industries, with the Oil & Gas sector notable for its promising 5.1% CAGR, suggesting a market value of US$8.9 Billion by the conclusion of the analysis period. The sector's consistent investment in infrastructure expansion, maintenance, and adherence to stringent safety regulations underpins this estimated growth.

In the geographical analysis, the United States garners particular attention, being estimated at US$5.1 Billion in 2022. Concurrently, China's rapidly expanding economy is set to champion a 4.8% CAGR, with the potential to hit a projective US$4.6 Billion by 2030. Other geographical markets, such as Japan and Canada, are also expected to chart steadfast growth rates of 4.4% and 4.3% respectively over the eight-year period. Europe, with Germany at the forefront, is anticipated to witness a CAGR close to 4%.

Key Insights of the Report

Delving into current global events, the report includes special coverage on major geopolitical and economic phenomena such as the Russia-Ukraine war, international inflationary trends, and the normalization of China's COVID-19 policies. Furthermore, it examines the significant impact of supply chain disruptions, global trade relations, and looming recession risks.

From a market competitiveness standpoint, the report benchmarks the contribution of key players, their market share, and their operational presence across diverse geographies—ranging from strong and active to niche and trivial sectors. In keeping with the digital age, the report encompasses bespoke online collaborative updates and provides access to a robust digital archive and research platform. Clients will benefit from a year of complimentary updates, reflecting the dynamic nature of the market.

As business leaders, stakeholders, and strategists pivot to align with emerging market realities, this report serves as an instrumental tool in decision-making processes, empowering entities with actionable insights and a comprehensive understanding of the Ultrasonic NDT Equipment market trajectory towards 2030.

With detailed analysis, expert insights, and future forecast, the addition of this report to our research compendium underscores our commitment to providing the most relevant and incisive market data available, aligning with the constant pursuit of industry excellence and strategic knowledge acquisition.

Global Market Prespective

Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market Analysis: Detailed analysis by geographic region: USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Analysis spans from 2014 to 2030.

End-Uses Analyzed: Oil & Gas Power Generation Aerospace & Defense Automotive & Transportation Foundry Other End-Uses

Market Presence and Key Competitors for Each Region.

Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million provided for each year.

Percentage CAGR provided for each segment and region.

Historic Review and Future Analysis provided for comparison.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Cygnus Instruments Inc.

Danatronics Corporation

Eddyfi Technologies

James Instruments, Inc.

NDT Systems, Inc.

Sonotron NDT

Trinity NDT

