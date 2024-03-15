Global Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors Market Poised for Growth, Set to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industry landscape is witnessing a significant uptick in the market for Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors, as it's projected to achieve an escalated worth of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030. This growth trajectory represents a steady CAGR of 4.7% during the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030. An in-depth segment analysis has highlighted the Manufacturing sector within this market, which is expected to witness a 4.2% CAGR, culminating in a value of US$678.8 Million by the conclusion of the forecast period.



In a world still navigating the shifts brought about by the pandemic, the Security segment is adjusting to the new normal with an anticipated 5.8% CAGR throughout the next eight years. The Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors market within the United States is currently valued at US$434.5 Million as of 2022, positioning it as a significant player in the global arena.

Meanwhile, China—positioned as the second largest global economy—is on course to reach an impressive market size of US$370 Million by the year 2030, following a CAGR of 4.3% over the period from 2022 to 2030. Across the Pacific, both Japan and Canada are forecasted to experience strong growth rates of 4% respectively, throughout the same period. Within the European market, Germany is set to exhibit a CAGR of approximately 3.5%, reinforcing the region's status as a market worth monitoring.

Bruker Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Rayence Inc.

Teledyne DALSA, Inc.

Toshiba Electron Tubes & Devices Co., Ltd.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

YXLON International GmbH

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market, encompassing various facets including market share competitiveness, geographic footprint ranging from strong to trivial participation, and an extensive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates. The dynamic global landscape, with factors like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, global inflationary pressures, supply chain challenges, and uncertainties facing trade and economic growth, are thoroughly assessed within this seminal market analysis.

The addition of this report to our repository comes with a guarantee of one year of complimentary updates, signifying our commitment to keeping industry stakeholders abreast of the latest market shifts and trends. Stakeholders will benefit from this substantial market evaluation as they navigate the emerging opportunities within the Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors sector.

Tables 1-22 provide a detailed analysis of the flat panel X-ray detectors market by geographic region, application, and historical perspective. These tables cover recent past, current, and future sales projections in US$ Thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, along with percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR).

Market presence and key competitors in different regions, including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world, are identified. The tables provide insights into the strength of market presence and the competitiveness of key players in each region for the year 2023 (E).

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

