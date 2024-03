Global Quantum Technologies Market Analysis 2024-2034: Comprehensive Insights on Computing, Cryptography and Communications

Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Quantum Technologies (Quantum Computing, Cryptography, Communications, Sensors, Batteries) 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Quantum technologies leverage unique properties of quantum physics like superposition, entanglement, and interference to enable new paradigms for information processing, communications, and measurement.

Major application areas and techniques currently being researched and developed include:

Quantum computing - gate-based universal quantum computers, adiabatic quantum annealing, quantum simulators

Quantum cryptography - quantum key distribution, quantum random number generation, post-quantum cryptography

Quantum communication - quantum teleportation, quantum repeaters, quantum networks

Quantum sensing - quantum LiDAR, atomic clocks, quantum radar, quantum imaging

The Quantum Technologies Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the rapidly evolving quantum technologies market, covering the key segments of quantum computing, quantum communications, and quantum sensing. This in-depth report provides valuable insights into the market landscape, key players, technological advancements, and emerging opportunities in the quantum technologies industry.

The quantum technologies market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing investments from governments and private sector players, as well as the growing demand for advanced computing, secure communications, and high-precision sensing solutions across various industries.

The report begins with an overview of quantum technologies, discussing the first and second quantum revolutions, current market developments, investment landscape, and global government initiatives. It also highlights the key industry developments during the 2020-2024 period and the challenges for quantum technologies adoption.

The quantum computing section delves into the operating principles, types of quantum computers, quantum algorithms, hardware and software components, and the value chain. It also analyzes the markets and applications for quantum computing in industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, transportation, and financial services.

The report further explores the intersection of quantum chemistry and artificial intelligence (AI), discussing the technology, applications, SWOT analysis, market challenges, and key players in this emerging field.

Quantum communications is another key focus area, with a detailed analysis of quantum random number generators (QRNG), quantum key distribution (QKD), post-quantum cryptography, quantum teleportation, and quantum networks. The report also examines the role of trusted nodes, entanglement swapping, multiplexing, and advanced optical fibers and interconnects in enabling global-scale quantum communication.

In the quantum sensing segment, the report covers various technologies, including atomic clocks, quantum magnetic field sensors, quantum gravimeters, quantum gyroscopes, quantum image sensors, and quantum radar. It also discusses the market and technology challenges and the potential applications of quantum sensing in different sectors. The report also includes a section on quantum batteries, covering the technology, types, applications, SWOT analysis, and market challenges.

A comprehensive market analysis is provided, including a market map for quantum technologies, key industry players (startups, tech giants, and national initiatives), investment funding, and global market revenue forecasts for quantum computing, quantum sensors, and QKD systems from 2018 to 2035. The report concludes with detailed profiles of over 200 companies active in the quantum technologies market, offering valuable information on their products, services, and strategic initiatives.

With its in-depth coverage of the quantum technologies market, this report is an essential resource for businesses, investors, and stakeholders looking to understand the current landscape and future potential of this transformative industry.



Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 OVERVIEW OF QUANTUM TECHNOLOGIES

2.1 First and second quantum revolutions

2.2 Current market

2.3 Investment Landscape

2.4 Global government initiatives

2.5 Industry developments 2020-2024

2.6 Challenges for Quantum Technologies Adoption

3 QUANTUM COMPUTING

3.1 What is quantum computing?

3.2 Market challenges

3.3 SWOT analysis

3.4 Quantum computing value chain

3.5 Markets and applications for quantum computing





4 QUANTUM CHEMISTRY AND ARTIFICAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)

4.1 Technology description

4.2 Applications

4.3 SWOT analysis

4.4 Market challenges

4.5 Market players

5 QUANTUM COMMUNICATIONS

5.1 Technology description

5.1.1 Types

5.1.2 Quantum Random Numbers Generators (QRNG)

5.1.3 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)

5.1.4 Post-quantum cryptography

5.1.5 Quantum homomorphic cryptography

5.1.6 Quantum Teleportation

5.1.7 Quantum Networks

5.1.8 Quantum Memory

5.1.9 Quantum Internet

5.2 Applications

5.3 SWOT analysis

5.4 Market challenges

5.5 Market players

6 QUANTUM SENSING

6.1 Technology description

6.1.1 Quantum Sensing Principles

6.1.2 SWOT analysis

6.1.3 Atomic Clocks

6.1.3.1 High frequency oscillators

6.1.3.2 Caesium atoms

6.1.3.3 Self-calibration

6.1.3.4 Optical atomic clocks

6.1.3.5 Companies

6.1.3.6 SWOT analysis

6.1.4 Quantum Magnetic Field Sensors

6.1.4.1 Introduction

6.1.4.2 Motivation for use

6.1.4.3 Market opportunity

6.1.4.4 Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices (Squids)

6.1.4.5 Optically Pumped Magnetometers (OPMs)

6.1.4.6 Tunneling Magneto Resistance Sensors (TMRs)

6.1.4.7 Nitrogen Vacancy Centers (N-V Centers)

6.1.5 Quantum Gravimeters

6.1.6 Quantum Gyroscopes

6.1.6.1 Technology description

6.1.6.2 Applications

6.1.6.3 Key players

6.1.6.4 SWOT analysis

6.1.7 Quantum Image Sensors

6.1.7.1 Technology description

6.1.7.2 Applications

6.1.7.3 SWOT analysis

6.1.7.4 Key players

6.1.8 Quantum Radar

6.1.8.1 Technology description

6.1.8.2 Applications

6.1.9 Quantum chemical sensors

6.1.10 Quantum NEM and MEMs

6.2 Market and technology challenges

7 QUANTUM BATTERIES

7.1 Technology description

7.2 Types

7.3 Applications

7.4 SWOT analysis

7.5 Market challenges

7.6 Market players

8 MARKET ANALYSIS

8.1 Market map for quantum technologies

8.2 Key industry players

8.3 Investment funding

8.4 Global market revenues 2018-2034

