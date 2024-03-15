Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Server Market Report by Product (Rack Servers, Blade Servers, Micro Servers, Tower Servers), Application (Industrial Servers, Commercial Servers), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center server market size reached US$ 54.9 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 80.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2032. The escalating data growth, digital transformation initiatives, scalability demands, edge computing adoption, AI applications, and cybersecurity concerns are some of the major factors propelling the market.



The global data center server market is experiencing robust growth primarily driven by the exponential rise in data generation and consumption, fueled by the proliferation of digital services, cloud computing, and IoT devices. Moreover, businesses are increasingly recognizing the importance of data analytics and real-time insights, prompting investments in high-performance servers to support these functions, creating a positive outlook for market expansion. In addition to this, the ongoing digital transformation efforts across industries, including finance, healthcare, and e-commerce, have accelerated the adoption of data center servers as organizations seek to enhance their operational efficiency and agility, contributing to the market's growth. Furthermore, the growing need for scalability, reliability, and energy efficiency in data center operations has spurred investments in modern server infrastructure, thereby aiding in market expansion. Apart from this, the shift toward edge computing, driven by latency-sensitive applications, has further bolstered the demand for data center servers to support edge locations.



Data Center Server Market Trends/Drivers



Explosive data growth



The prime factor driving the growth of the data center server market is the exponential increase in data generation and consumption worldwide. This surge is attributed to several trends, including the widespread adoption of digital services, the growth of cloud computing, and the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. As more people use smartphones, interact with social media, engage in e-commerce, and rely on online platforms, massive volumes of data are generated every second. Organizations are compelled to manage and process this data efficiently, creating a substantial demand for data center servers. These servers provide the computational power and storage capacity required to store, analyze, and manage vast datasets, making them indispensable in today's data-driven world.



Digital transformation initiatives



The fast pace of digital transformation across various industrial verticals represents another significant factor driving the data center server market. Organizations are increasingly realizing the importance of leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to gain competitive advantages, enhance customer experiences, and optimize operations. To achieve these objectives, they need robust server infrastructure that can handle complex computational tasks and deliver real-time insights. As a result, businesses across sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing are investing in high-performance data center servers to support their digital transformation efforts, thereby presenting lucrative opportunities for market expansion.



Scalability and energy efficiency



The growing emphasis on scalability, reliability, and energy efficiency in data center operations represents one of the main factors impelling the market's growth. As data center workloads continue to expand, businesses need scalable server solutions that can accommodate their evolving needs without substantial infrastructure overhauls. In confluence with this, energy efficiency has become a critical consideration due to both environmental concerns and the escalating operational costs associated with traditional data centers. Modern data center servers are designed with energy-efficient technologies and management systems to reduce power consumption and environmental impact, making them an attractive choice for businesses looking to cut operational expenses and meet sustainability goals.



