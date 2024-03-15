Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global acute respiratory distress syndrome (ards) market is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global healthcare preparedness, vaccine development and infectious disease management, telemedicine and remote monitoring, patient-centered care models. Major trends in the forecast period include artificial lung devices, personalized ventilation strategies, lung protective ventilation, drug therapies for ards subtypes.



The projected expansion of the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) market is directly linked to the increasing prevalence of pneumonia. Pneumonia, an infectious condition affecting one or both lungs, results in the accumulation of fluid or pus in the air sacs (alveoli) of the lungs. Pneumonia triggers an inflammatory response within the lungs, leading to heightened blood vessel permeability and the leakage of fluid into the alveoli. This accumulation of fluid disrupts the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide, causing respiratory distress. To illustrate, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2021 revealed that pneumonia accounted for 41,309 deaths in the United States, with a mortality rate of 12.4 deaths per 100,000 population. Thus, the escalating prevalence of pneumonia serves as a driving force for the growth of the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) market.



The upward trajectory in the number of respiratory illnesses is poised to contribute significantly to the expansion of the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) market. Respiratory illnesses encompass a range of medical conditions affecting the respiratory system, including the airways and lungs, often resulting in breathing difficulties. Notably, the surge in respiratory illnesses, exemplified by cases like COVID-19, stands out as a primary catalyst for the growth of the ARDS market. As the prevalence of respiratory illnesses continues to rise, there is a corresponding surge in demand for ARDS treatments and therapies, consequently fostering market growth. As a case in point, a March 2021 report from the Ministry of Health in Chile highlighted that respiratory diseases account for a significant percentage of mortality in Chile, constituting 47% of influenza and pneumonia cases, 3% of chronic lower respiratory tract disorders, and 3% of interstitial respiratory diseases. Additionally, other respiratory ailments make up 5% of all cases. Consequently, the mounting incidence of respiratory illnesses is a driving force behind the growth of the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) market.



Advancements and Key Market Trends

Technological Innovations: Groundbreaking devices and tailored medical strategies are set to revolutionize patient outcomes.





Groundbreaking devices and tailored medical strategies are set to revolutionize patient outcomes. Patient-Centered Care Models: As healthcare becomes increasingly personalized, ARDS management sees a shift towards more individualized treatment plans.





As healthcare becomes increasingly personalized, ARDS management sees a shift towards more individualized treatment plans. Drug Therapy Improvements: Emerging pharmaceuticals such as customized drug therapies for ARDS subtypes are showing hopeful signs of enhancing survival and recovery rates.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dut9p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.