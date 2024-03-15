Glass Tableware Market Anticipates Robust Growth with a 4.76% CAGR Through 2028 Driven by Eco-Friendly Practices and E-commerce Expansion

Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glass Tableware Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Glass Tableware Market was valued at USD 10.01 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 4.76% through 2028. The global glass tableware industry is a thriving and dynamic sector within the broader consumer goods market. Glass tableware encompasses a wide range of products, including drinking glasses, plates, bowls, and serving dishes, designed for both everyday use and special occasions. This industry is driven by factors such as changing consumer preferences, lifestyle trends, and the growing popularity of dining at home.



One notable trend in recent years is the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable glass tableware options, reflecting a global shift towards more environmentally conscious choices. Manufacturers are responding by producing glassware that is not only elegant and functional but also recyclable and made from eco-friendly materials.



Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce has expanded the reach of glass tableware manufacturers, allowing them to tap into a global customer base. Emerging markets in Asia and Latin America are also contributing to the industry's growth as disposable incomes rise and dining habits evolve.



However, the industry faces challenges such as intense competition, fluctuating raw material costs, and evolving health and safety regulations. To remain competitive, companies in the global glass tableware sector must continually innovate, adapt to changing consumer demands, and prioritize sustainability in their manufacturing processes. Despite these challenges, the industry is poised for steady growth in the coming years as consumers continue to seek high-quality, stylish, and environmentally responsible tableware options for their homes.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Glass Tableware Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Glass Tableware Market, By Product:

Dinnerware

Drinkware

Others

Glass Tableware Market, By Application:

Commercial

Residential

Glass Tableware Market, By Sales Channel:

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online

Others

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Libbey, Inc.

Arc Group

The Boelter Companies

The Oneida

Zhejiang Chengtai Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sisecam Glassware

Bormioli Rocco S.p.A.

Tiroler Glashutte GmbH

Kavalierglass AS

World Kitchen LLC



