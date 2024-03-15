North America Multivitamin Gummies Market Report By Source, Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Sales Channel (OTC and Prescribed), End-user, Application, Country and Growth Forecast to 2030

Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Multivitamin Gummies Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Sales Channel (OTC and Prescribed), By End-user, By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Multivitamin Gummies Market is estimated to witness market growth of 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2030). In the year 2019, the North America market's volume surged to 1,285.0 million units, showcasing a growth of 10.4% (2019-2022).
Multivitamin gummies have transformed the way consumers perceive and intake dietary supplements. These flavorful, chewable alternatives to traditional pills and capsules offer a combination of essential vitamins and minerals, catering to adults and children. Their popularity has surged due to their palatability and convenience, making daily supplementation more enjoyable. The adoption of multivitamin gummies has been particularly noticeable among parents seeking to ensure their children receive necessary nutrients without the struggle associated with swallowing pills.
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Source (Volume, Million Units, USD Million, 2019-2030)
- Gelatin
- Plant-based Gelatin Substitute
By Distribution Channel (Volume, Million Units, USD Million, 2019-2030)
- Offline
- Online
By Sales Channel (Volume, Million Units, USD Million, 2019-2030)
- OTC
- Prescribed
By End-user (Volume, Million Units, USD Million, 2019-2030)
- Adults
- Geriatric
- Pregnant Women
- Children
By Application (Volume, Million Units, USD Million, 2019-2030)
- General Health
- Cardiac Health
- Diabetes
- Prenatal Health
- Bone & Joint Health
- Immunity
- Skin/Hair/Nails
- Others
By Country (Volume, Million Units, USD Million, 2019-2030)
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- SmartyPants Vitamins
- Pharmavite LLC
- Garden of Life
- Better Nutritionals, LLC
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (Vitafusion)
- Swanson Health Products, Inc.
- Nature's Way Brands, LLC
- MRO MaryRuth, LLC.
- GNC Holdings, LLC
- Bayer AG
