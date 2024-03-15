North America Multivitamin Gummies Market Report By Source, Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Sales Channel (OTC and Prescribed), End-user, Application, Country and Growth Forecast to 2030

Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Multivitamin Gummies Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Sales Channel (OTC and Prescribed), By End-user, By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Multivitamin Gummies Market is estimated to witness market growth of 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2030). In the year 2019, the North America market's volume surged to 1,285.0 million units, showcasing a growth of 10.4% (2019-2022).



Multivitamin gummies have transformed the way consumers perceive and intake dietary supplements. These flavorful, chewable alternatives to traditional pills and capsules offer a combination of essential vitamins and minerals, catering to adults and children. Their popularity has surged due to their palatability and convenience, making daily supplementation more enjoyable. The adoption of multivitamin gummies has been particularly noticeable among parents seeking to ensure their children receive necessary nutrients without the struggle associated with swallowing pills.



Market Segments Covered in the Report:



By Source (Volume, Million Units, USD Million, 2019-2030)

Gelatin

Plant-based Gelatin Substitute

By Distribution Channel (Volume, Million Units, USD Million, 2019-2030)

Offline

Online

By Sales Channel (Volume, Million Units, USD Million, 2019-2030)

OTC

Prescribed

By End-user (Volume, Million Units, USD Million, 2019-2030)

Adults

Geriatric

Pregnant Women

Children

By Application (Volume, Million Units, USD Million, 2019-2030)

General Health

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Prenatal Health

Bone & Joint Health

Immunity

Skin/Hair/Nails

Others

By Country (Volume, Million Units, USD Million, 2019-2030)

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Key Market Players



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

SmartyPants Vitamins

Pharmavite LLC

Garden of Life

Better Nutritionals, LLC

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (Vitafusion)

Swanson Health Products, Inc.

Nature's Way Brands, LLC

MRO MaryRuth, LLC.

GNC Holdings, LLC

Bayer AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e5rv0z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.