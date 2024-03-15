Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global D-Amino Acids Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic), Product (D-Alanine, D-Aspartic Acid, D-Glutamic Acid), End-Use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The D-Amino Acids Market size was estimated at USD 191.71 million in 2023, USD 200.32 million in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% to reach USD 262.35 million by 2030.

The D-amino acids are a class of chiral molecules used in various applications. D-amino acids are the enantiomers of naturally prevalent L-amino acids. D-amino acids have gained attention due to their unique properties and increasing use in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food and feed industries, and research applications. The pharmaceutical industry is continuously expanding, and there is an increased demand for novel drugs with improved efficacy and safety, creating the need for D-amino acids.

The development of innovative technologies for the synthesis and application of D-amino acids fosters market growth. The rise in health awareness and dietary concerns among the global population also propels the demand for D-amino acids in the food and feed sectors. Rising complexity and increasing cost of production of D-amino acids, particularly when considering large-scale synthesis, is hampering the market growth. The rising development of new methods for enantioselective synthesis can lead to cost reduction, and greater efficiency is expected to create opportunities for market growth. Innovations in biocatalysis and the discovery of new applications in medical science, such as in antimicrobial peptide design, provide additional scope for market growth. Collaboration with research institutions for novel applications in neurosciences and metabolic disorders also presents potential opportunities for the growth of the D-amino acids market.



Regional Insights



The market for D-Amino Acids in the Americas is robust, driven by substantial investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research. Consumer needs revolve around innovative drug formulations and the development of peptide-based therapeutics. The growing biotech sector has seen an uptick in purchasing these specialized amino acids for research and product development. The prevalence of chronic diseases and the push for personalized medicine further bolster demand for D-amino acids in South America.

The European Union has a well-established pharmaceutical industry with a steady demand for D-amino acids, primarily driven by research and development in novel drug formulations. EU regulations encourage innovation, which is reflected in the steady number of patents being filed relating to D-amino acids within member countries. Emphasis on quality and regulatory compliance influences consumer purchasing behavior in this region. The EU's investment in life sciences and biotechnology research initiatives supports the growth of the D-amino acids market.

In the Middle East and Africa, increased investment in research institutions and expansion of healthcare sectors suggest a growing market potential for D-amino acids.

Asia-Pacific's D-amino acids market is expansive and growing due to its massive pharmaceutical sector and global supply chain position. The country's significant R&D investment, evidenced by a high volume of research materials and patents, demonstrates the expansion of novel applications for D-amino acids in the Asia-Pacific region.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the D-Amino Acids Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type Natural Synthetic





Product D-Alanine D-Aspartic Acid D-Glutamic Acid D-Leucine D-Methionine D-Phenylalanine D-Threonine D-Tryptophan D-Valine





End-Use Animal Feed Cosmetics Food & Beverage Pharmaceutical



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qcciw2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment