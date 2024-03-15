Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Party Supply Rental Market by Type (Corporate Functions, Family Events, NGOs), Product (Audio-Visual, Beverage Servers, Cooking Equipment), Distribution - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Party Supply Rental Market size was estimated at USD 14.20 billion in 2023, USD 16.30 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.90% to reach USD 37.54 billion by 2030.

The party supply rental services provide the necessary resources for a particular party or event. These can include renting event venues such as a building or room space, chairs, tables, tents, cooking, and sound equipment. These equipment and supplies are either rented by organizations or individuals for the success of their event. The rise in disposable income of individuals worldwide and the growing trend of event celebrations are accelerating the use of party supply rentals. However, the concerns associated with thefts and damage to rental products may adversely impact the party supply rentals businesses. Besides, the availability of customized rental solutions and packages is expected to encourage the use of party supply rentals.



Regional Insights



The party supply rental market is evolving in the Americas owing to the presence of the millennial population and the rising events such as marriages and birthday parties coupled with increased expenditure on high-end parties. Increase in celebration of social, political, and cultural events are resulting in increased demand for party supply rental products and services. The growing emphasis on celebrating events, including Christmas, and the presence of robust service providers are facilitating party supply rentals in the EMEA region. Moreover, the easy accessibility due to the introduction of online platforms is anticipated to augment the use of party supply rental services across the globe.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Party Supply Rental Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type Corporate Functions Conferences Corporate Parties Education & University Events Fundraisers Hospitality Trade Shows



Family Events Anniversary Parties Baby Showers Bachelor Party Birthday Parties Family Reunions Graduation Parties Weddings



NGOs





Product Audio-Visual Beverage Servers Cooking Equipment Decor Flooring & Staging Glassware & Food Service Supplies Lighting, Heaters & Fans Portable Bars Social Distancing Supplies Soft Play Zone / Fun Activities Tables, Chairs & Cloths Tents & Umbrellas Wedding Decor





Distribution Offline Online



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global



