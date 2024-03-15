Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Skeletal Dysplasia Market by Type (Achondroplasia, Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressive, Hypophosphatasia), Treatment (Medication, Surgery), End User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Skeletal Dysplasia Market size was estimated at USD 2.83 billion in 2023, USD 3.03 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% to reach USD 4.61 billion by 2030.







Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Skeletal Dysplasia Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type Achondroplasia Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressive Hypophosphatasia Multiple Osteochondromas X-linked Hypophosphatemia





Treatment Medication Surgery





End User Clinic Hospital



The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects:

Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.



Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments.



Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments.



Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.



Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

AstraZeneca PLC

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/idmlf3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment