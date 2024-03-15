North America Fitness Equipment Market Report By Distribution Channel (Offline, and Online), Type, End-user (Home Consumers, Fitness Centers/Gyms), Country and Growth Forecast to 2030

Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Fitness Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Offline, and Online), By Type, By End-user (Home Consumers, Fitness Centers/Gyms), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Fitness Equipment Market is estimated to witness market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2030). In the year 2019, the North America market's volume surged to 2,430.6 thousand units, showcasing a growth of 5.4% (2019-2022).



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline, and Online. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Cardiovascular Training Equipment (Treadmills, Stationary Cycles, and Others), Strength Training Equipment, and Others. Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Home Consumers, Fitness Centers/Gyms, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Suunto Oy (Amer Sports Corporation), Nautilus, Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd., True Image Interactive, Inc., Life Fitness (Cybex International, Inc.), Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Ltd. Co., Icon Health & Fitness, Inc. (IHF Holdings Inc.), Torque Fitness LLC., Core Health & Fitness, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wpq2gu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.