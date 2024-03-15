Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market to 2030 by Type (Pluripotent Stem Cells, Totipotent Stem Cells, Unipotent Stem Cells), Application (Regenerative Medicine, Stem Cell Research, Tissue Engineering), End-User

Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market by Type (Pluripotent Stem Cells, Totipotent Stem Cells, Unipotent Stem Cells), Application (Regenerative Medicine, Stem Cell Biology Research, Tissue Engineering), End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market size was estimated at USD 848.35 million in 2023, USD 920.43 million in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.98% to reach USD 1,549.81 million by 2030.







Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type Pluripotent Stem Cells Totipotent Stem Cells Unipotent Stem Cells





Application Regenerative Medicine Stem Cell Biology Research Tissue Engineering Toxicology Testing





End-User Clinical Trials Research



The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects:

Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.



Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments.



Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments.



Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.



Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $920.43 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1549.81 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biotime, Inc

CellGenix GmbH

International Stem Cell Corporation

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

Novo Nordisk A/S

PeproTech Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

PromoCell GmbH

Qiagen NV

R&D Systems, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Sumanas, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

ViaCyte, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/671xk0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment