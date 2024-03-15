Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market to 2030 by Type (Pluripotent Stem Cells, Totipotent Stem Cells, Unipotent Stem Cells), Application (Regenerative Medicine, Stem Cell Research, Tissue Engineering), End-User

Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market by Type (Pluripotent Stem Cells, Totipotent Stem Cells, Unipotent Stem Cells), Application (Regenerative Medicine, Stem Cell Biology Research, Tissue Engineering), End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market size was estimated at USD 848.35 million in 2023, USD 920.43 million in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.98% to reach USD 1,549.81 million by 2030.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Type
- Pluripotent Stem Cells
- Totipotent Stem Cells
- Unipotent Stem Cells
- Application
- Regenerative Medicine
- Stem Cell Biology Research
- Tissue Engineering
- Toxicology Testing
- End-User
- Clinical Trials
- Research
The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects:
- Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.
- Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments.
- Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments.
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.
- Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$920.43 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1549.81 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Mentioned
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Biotime, Inc
- CellGenix GmbH
- International Stem Cell Corporation
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.
- Lonza Group AG
- Merck KGaA
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- PeproTech Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- PromoCell GmbH
- Qiagen NV
- R&D Systems, Inc.
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Stemcell Technologies Inc.
- Sumanas, Inc.
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- ViaCyte, Inc.
