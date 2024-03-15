Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market by Product Type (Consumables, Instruments, Services), Type (Compendial Testing, Custom Testing, Laboratory Testing), Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market size was estimated at USD 558.75 million in 2023, USD 621.39 million in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.71% to reach USD 1,213.54 million by 2030.







Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Product Type Consumables Instruments Services





Type Compendial Testing Custom Testing Laboratory Testing Chemical Analysis Testing Enzyme Testing Stability Testing Sterility Testing





Application Biopharmaceuticals Production Quality Control & Assurance Research & Development



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $621.39 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1213.54 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Alcami Corporation

Almac Group Limited

ALS Limited

ASTM International

Avance Biosciences, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BioConvergence LLC

BioLife Solutions Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Boston Analytical, Inc.

Bureau Veritas SA

Catalent, Inc

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Curia Global, Inc.

DEKRA SE

EM Topco Limited

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group PLC

Laboratory Corporation of America

LGM Pharma, LLC

Life Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.

Merck KGaA

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

Neopharm Labs Inc.

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

Pace Analytical Services, LLC

Pacific BioLabs, Inc.

ProtaGene, GmbH.

Sartorius AG

SGS SA

Sotera Health Company

STERIS PLC

Tentamus Group GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TUV SUD ELAB GmbH

WuXi AppTec, Inc.

