Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market by Product Type (Consumables, Instruments, Services), Type (Compendial Testing, Custom Testing, Laboratory Testing), Application - Forecast 2024-2030

The Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market size was estimated at USD 558.75 million in 2023, USD 621.39 million in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.71% to reach USD 1,213.54 million by 2030.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Product Type
- Consumables
- Instruments
- Services
- Type
- Compendial Testing
- Custom Testing
- Laboratory Testing
- Chemical Analysis Testing
- Enzyme Testing
- Stability Testing
- Sterility Testing
- Application
- Biopharmaceuticals Production
- Quality Control & Assurance
- Research & Development
The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects
- Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.
- Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments.
- Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments.
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.
- Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|189
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$621.39 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1213.54 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Alcami Corporation
- Almac Group Limited
- ALS Limited
- ASTM International
- Avance Biosciences, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BioConvergence LLC
- BioLife Solutions Inc.
- bioMerieux SA
- Boston Analytical, Inc.
- Bureau Veritas SA
- Catalent, Inc
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Curia Global, Inc.
- DEKRA SE
- EM Topco Limited
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Intertek Group PLC
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- LGM Pharma, LLC
- Life Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- MISTRAS Group, Inc.
- Neopharm Labs Inc.
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.
- Pace Analytical Services, LLC
- Pacific BioLabs, Inc.
- ProtaGene, GmbH.
- Sartorius AG
- SGS SA
- Sotera Health Company
- STERIS PLC
- Tentamus Group GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- TUV SUD ELAB GmbH
- WuXi AppTec, Inc.
