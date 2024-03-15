Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aesthetic Injectables Market by Type (Anti-aging Injections, Dermal Fillers), Application (Acne Scar Treatment, Face Lift, Facial Line Correction), End User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Aesthetic Injectables Market size was estimated at USD 19.21 billion in 2023, USD 22.00 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.13% to reach USD 37.77 billion by 2030.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Aesthetic Injectables Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Type
- Anti-aging Injections
- Botulinum Toxin A
- Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA) Micro Particles
- Dermal Fillers
- Collagen Fillers
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Synthetic Fillers
- Application
- Acne Scar Treatment
- Face Lift
- Facial Line Correction
- Lip Augmentation
- Lipoatrophy Treatment
- End User
- Beauty Clinics
- Dermatology Clinics
- Dermatology Research Institutes
- Medical Spa
The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects
- Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.
- Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments.
- Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments.
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.
- Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.
Companies Mentioned
- Adoderm GmbH
- Allergan, Inc. by AbbVie Inc.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
- Bio Plus Co., Ltd.
- Bioxis Pharmaceuticals
- Bloomage Biotechnology Corp., Ltd.
- Bohus Biotech AB
- Croma-Pharma GmbH
- Cutera, Inc.
- Cynosure, LLC
- Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd.
- Galderma SA
- Hugel America, Inc.
- Ipsen Pharma
- Laboratoires Vivacy, S.A.S.
- MedyTox Inc.
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.KGaA
- Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
- SciVision Biotech Inc.
- Sinclair Pharma Ltd
- Suneva Medical, Inc.
- Teoxane SA
- USWM, LLC
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
