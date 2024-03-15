Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aesthetic Injectables Market by Type (Anti-aging Injections, Dermal Fillers), Application (Acne Scar Treatment, Face Lift, Facial Line Correction), End User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Aesthetic Injectables Market size was estimated at USD 19.21 billion in 2023, USD 22.00 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.13% to reach USD 37.77 billion by 2030.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Aesthetic Injectables Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type Anti-aging Injections Botulinum Toxin A Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA) Micro Particles Dermal Fillers Collagen Fillers Hyaluronic Acid Synthetic Fillers





Application Acne Scar Treatment Face Lift Facial Line Correction Lip Augmentation Lipoatrophy Treatment





End User Beauty Clinics Dermatology Clinics Dermatology Research Institutes Medical Spa



The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects

Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.



Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments.



Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments.



Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.



Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.



Companies Mentioned

Adoderm GmbH

Allergan, Inc. by AbbVie Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Bio Plus Co., Ltd.

Bioxis Pharmaceuticals

Bloomage Biotechnology Corp., Ltd.

Bohus Biotech AB

Croma-Pharma GmbH

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure, LLC

Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd.

Galderma SA

Hugel America, Inc.

Ipsen Pharma

Laboratoires Vivacy, S.A.S.

MedyTox Inc.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.KGaA

Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

SciVision Biotech Inc.

Sinclair Pharma Ltd

Suneva Medical, Inc.

Teoxane SA

USWM, LLC

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/or04zv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.