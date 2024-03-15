Global Self Injection Device Market Size To Worth USD 10.7 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.11%

New York, United States, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Self Injection Device Market Size is to Grow from USD 6.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 10.7 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.11% during the projected period.





A self-injection device is specialized equipment designed to enable individuals to administer self-medication without the assistance of a medical expert. Those who need to self-administer medications on a daily basis due to chronic illnesses including diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, or certain hormone deficiencies will find these devices very useful. Among the several self-injection tools available are auto-injectors, pen injectors, and pre-filled syringes; each is made to take a particular kind and quantity of medication. The growth is also anticipated to be driven by the increasing number of regulatory approvals, the expanding trend of medicine self-administration, and the advantages of usability. Significant elements anticipated to encourage market growth include government support, favourable reimbursement policies, and advancements in self-injection technology.

Browse 210 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 190 Pages and in-depth TOC on the " Global Self Injection Device Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Auto injectors, Needle-free Injectors, Pen Injectors & Others), By Usability (Disposable, Reusable), By Application (Cancer, Pain Management & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The pen injectors segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global self injection device market during the forecast period.

On the behalf of product, the global self injection device market is divided into auto injectors, needle-free injectors, pen injectors and others. Among these, the pen injectors segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global self injection device market during the forecast period. Due to its excellent efficiency and broad usage. Pen injectors, which are basically highly modified syringes, are used to distribute biotech compounds like human growth hormone and insulin precisely and consistently. Pen injectors have significantly improved patient convenience and made it easier to administer medication, which has enhanced demand for the product throughout the projected period.

The disposable segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global self injection device market during the estimated timeframe.

On the basis of the usability, the global self injection device market is divided into disposable, reusable. Among these, the disposable segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global self injection device market during the estimated timeframe. Due to rising awareness of the benefits offered by drug delivery systems and increasing concerns about the hazards of needle stick injuries, the market for disposable self-injection devices has expanded rapidly.

The cancer segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global self injection device market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of the application, the global self-injection device market is divided into cancer, pain management, and others. Among these, the cancer segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global self-injection device market during the anticipated period. The rise of this category is expected to be supported by the growing tendency of cancer patients to take their own drugs.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global self injection device market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global self injection device market over the predicted timeframe. Due to a high frequency of autoimmune disease recurrence, aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and high medical costs. The rising incidence of chronic and lifestyle-related illnesses and the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are expected to propel the market's growth. Moreover, it is expected that the local presence of major U.S. market players, such as Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) and Ypsomed AG, will support regional growth.

Throughout the projected period, Europe is anticipated to increase at the quickest rate. With the rise in chronic diseases, self-injection devices are expected to gain popularity among medical practitioners. Profitable increase is projected over the projection period due to the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure and abundance of skilled individuals.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Self Injection Device Market include Ypsomed AG, BD, Gerresheimer AG, Antares Pharma, Haselmeier AG, NuGen Medical Devices, Owen Mumford Ltd, SHL Medical AG, Pfizer, Inc., Amgen and others.

Recent Developments

In September 2023, Ypsomed and Novo Nordisk signed a long-term autoinjector supply agreement.

In October 2023, the FDA gave Enable Injections permission to deliver Empaveli using their enFuse injector. Empaveli is a drug sold by Apellis Pharmaceuticals that treats adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Self Injection Device Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Self Injection Device Market, By Product

Auto Injectors

Needle-Free Injectors

Pen Injectors

Others

Global Self Injection Device Market, By Usability

Disposable

Reusable

Global Self Injection Device Market, By Application

Cancer

Pain Management

Others

Global Self Injection Device Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



