THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

NET ASSET VALUES
15 MARCH 2024

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 31 December 2023 were as follows:

 Pence Per Share
 31 December 2023
Ventures Ordinary Share49.3p
Healthcare Ordinary Share47.5p
AIM Shares101.6p
DSO D Share2.7p
DP67 Ordinary Share26.0p

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181