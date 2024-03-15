THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

NET ASSET VALUES

15 MARCH 2024

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 31 December 2023 were as follows:

Pence Per Share 31 December 2023 Ventures Ordinary Share 49.3p Healthcare Ordinary Share 47.5p AIM Shares 101.6p DSO D Share 2.7p DP67 Ordinary Share 26.0p

