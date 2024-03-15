Kenya Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029 Featuring Key DC Investors - Africa Data Centres ,Digital Realty, IXAFRICA DATA CENTRE, Safaricom, and Telkom Kenya

Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Kenya data center market is expected to reach a value of 440 million by 2029 from a value of $227 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.66% from 2023-2029.

This report analyses the Kenya data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Nairobi is the hub for data center development and foreign investments in Kenya. Other cities are also expected to grow in the coming years. For instance, in August 2023, IXAFRICA DATA CENTRE signed a deal with Tilisi Developments to purchase 11 acres of prime land to construct its second data center in Nairobi, Kenya.

Kenya accounts for a growing cloud infrastructure, with various operators such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) operating through local zone presence. Oracle Cloud, for instance, has one planned cloud region in the country. Improvements in submarine and inland connectivity will boost the Kenya data center market growth. For instance, around two submarine cables will be operational in the coming years.

Regarding support infrastructure, the Kenya data center market has witnessed the dominating presence of global vendors such as Carrier, ABB, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Eaton, Legrand, Piller Power System, Rittal, and others. Due to the presence of global vendors, the market has witnessed strong competitiveness in infrastructure offerings and solutions.

The presence of IT infrastructure vendors such as Arista Networks, Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, and others has led to the availability of advanced IT infrastructure in the Kenya data center market. The market has the presence of several global construction contractors who have offered their services to several data center construction projects in past years. For instance, in September 2023, Sudlows Consulting was selected by Olkaria EcoCloud Data Centre to provide consultancy services for its new data center in Olkaria, Kenya.

Over the years, the Kenya data center market has witnessed investments from local and foreign operators such as Digital Realty, Africa Data Centres, MTN, and Telkom Kenya. The rising adoption of cloud-based services is propelling the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming facilities.

Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are projected to attract investments in the Kenya data center market. The government has actively promoted SEZs to stimulate economic growth and provide favorable business conditions, including data center operators. For instance, in October 2023, the government of Kenya decided to add five more SEZs: Sagana, Thika, Nakuru, Eldoret, and Busia.

Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Kenya colocation market revenue is available.

An assessment of the data center investment in Kenya by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Kenya data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Kenya

Facilities Covered (Existing): 11

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 6

Coverage: 3+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Kenya

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The Kenya data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $227 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $440 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Kenya

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

Chess Enterprises

Copy Cat Group

Eastra Solutions

Egypro

Future-tech

Gruppo ICM

HubTech

Kinetic Controls

Norkun Intakes

Remax Consult

Sudlows Consulting

Tetra Tech

Turner & Townsend

Westwood Management

X2X Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Africa Data Centres

Digital Realty

IXAFRICA DATA CENTRE

Safaricom

Telkom Kenya

New Entrants

Airtel Africa

Cloudoon

Olkaria EcoCloud Data Centre

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Nairobi

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Nairobi

Other Cities

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Nairobi

Other Cities

